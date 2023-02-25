Recuerdos del Newcastle United

Los recuerdos de los animadores =D. ¡Los buenos viejos tiempos cuando NO nos relajamos y subimos de la división 2! Con una pequeña ayuda del rey Kevin Keegan, Sir Bobby Robson (RIP Legend), John Hall, Freddie Shepard, Alan Shearer, Andy Cole, Les Ferinand, Peter Beardsly y el resto. Sin la ayuda de rude hulliet y ashely pueden morir….
Puedes comprar todas las camisetas oficiales de fútbol en futbolmania, la tienda de las mejores Camisetas de fútbol – Devolución gratis.
We might be able to win the Carabao Cup this season. The lads, the organization, the supporters, everything's seems moving towards the right direction. Howay the lads! 🔥
The one part of newcastle you cannot blame for them not winning, was there fans.
Amazing fans, like gary speed said.
The players let them down in the 1990s when they could of won.
Selling andy cole to man utd was the biggest mistake they made, you never sell your best players to your rivals.
Look at how bayern munich sold kroos to real madrid, and the champions league trophies they sold to real madrid too.
I had no interest in them, but you have to hand it to newcastle there fans are amazing.
How players could let down those fans is stupid, as how can you not do it for such fans is just laziness by the players.
Something was missing in newcastle players, as you could not blame the wonderful fans they had back in 1990s, when they had that chance.
Few things in this life are black and white………. Just the important things
Respect from a man u fan. Great club great fans great people just wish those great days were back…sad shit really 😿
It’s 12years old but this this still beautiful
😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍💯🥰
I have sat on this upload for donkeys and as a old duffer now of 56 I have renewed faith That the 2021 taker over and resurgence of my club .My life long passion will deliver a major honour before I pass on !! xxx. The sleeping Giant is awake and will show our young guns, how this football club will dominate club football globally !!! The City of Newcastle and surrounding towns and boroughs have produced the best footballers the game knows..The modern day politicians are hell bent on destroying this legacy.. Never fuck with a Geordie ??? Scotland , Nazi Germany and the Vikings will all tell you that.. You cant defeat these fuckers !!! Geordies do not comprehend defeat !!! Never have never will.. Even the Romans fucked off after refusing to pay the bar bill !!! A warning to all you budding fascist pricks out there .. Pick a fight with one Geordie. Pick a fight with a race God would not fuck with !!! End of rant !!!!
Was there when Supermac scored his hatrick on his home debut and Keegans debut against QPR, only those who live there really understand
Good days are coming back for Newcastle fans. Love it!
How they broke up Sir Les and Big Al is the biggest tragedy to befell our club.
Beardsley and Cole , what a partnership that was .
It would of been interesting to see if Cole and Shearer could of formed a partnership. But they never did.
Love love love wor Alan.
Love it
How shit!
Start selling the name abroad…that is the way..Sell the beauty
3.50 is messi esq
best video on youtube now we got rafa but kevin keegan was the boy in this era then sir bobby now rafa
newcastle united northern rock
Greatest club in the world.
On a day when Newcastle would have taken 1, here they are looking for number 5… Philipe ALBEEEERT OOOOH! Absolutely glorious!
No major trophies worth talking about since 1969, but we had Keegan, Sir Bobby, Milburn, Shearer, Beardsley, Ginola, Cole, Ferdinand, Lee. The list is endless. I love this club.
So fuck off sunderland
Every one can shut up about newcastle beeing crap well alan shera had the most goles scored for the prem
RIP Sir Bobby Robson and Gary Speed you're legend,
I will love it if we beat them! LOVE IT!!!! Just so damn proud of my club! Proud to be a Magpie!!!
NUFC FOR LIFE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
CLASS…….. NO ONE BETTER THAN THE SPECIAL KK. silky
daft geordie twats
I love NEWCASTLE UNITED.
@ant851114 one more memory
Newcastle 4 – Whinging cockney wankers 4
@sligo74 what mate? 5-1? aye i thought u said that