NEWCASTLE UNITED VS MANCHESTER CITY | LA VISTA PREVIA





El partido más importante del comienzo de la temporada hasta el momento en que recibimos a los campeones en St. James’ Park el domingo por la tarde en la Premier League. El City, por supuesto, tiene una cantidad de jugadores de clase mundial a los que recurrir y Eddie Howe sin duda tendrá que tener a los jugadores del Newcastle United listos y con muchas ganas de jugar, ya que deberán hacerlo desde el primer pitido. Únase a Paul, Danielle, Billy y Alex mientras miran hacia el juego. Analizarán las posibles alineaciones, formaciones y tácticas y discutirán las formas en que Newcastle United puede obtener algo del juego. La tienda online de Toon Review ya está disponible. Obtenga la mercancía de su canal desde aquí: si aprecia el canal y lo que hacemos, puede donar al canal presionando el botón «Gracias» debajo del video. Conviértase en miembro de la familia The Toon Review: si disfruta el programa, no olvide presionar el botón Me gusta y ayúdenos a seguir haciendo crecer el canal. Si eres nuevo y te gusta lo que ves o aún no lo has hecho, considera suscribirte al canal. The Toon Review se enorgullece de patrocinar al equipo femenino U8 de Cramilington United esta temporada. #NEWCASTLEUNITED #MANCITYPREVIEW #THETOONREVIEW Ahora tenemos un servidor de Discord en el que puede registrarse aquí: Twitter: @thetoonreview Facebook: Instagram: thetoonreview Consultas comerciales: pd.toonreview@gmail.com



a mayor selección de Camisetas de fútbol baratas está en eBay ✓ Compra equipaciones de fútbol y más al mejor precio ✓ ¡Con opción de envío gratis