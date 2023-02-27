NEWCASTLE UNITED VS MANCHESTER CITY | LA VISTA PREVIA

El partido más importante del comienzo de la temporada hasta el momento en que recibimos a los campeones en St. James’ Park el domingo por la tarde en la Premier League. El City, por supuesto, tiene una cantidad de jugadores de clase mundial a los que recurrir y Eddie Howe sin duda tendrá que tener a los jugadores del Newcastle United listos y con muchas ganas de jugar, ya que deberán hacerlo desde el primer pitido. Únase a Paul, Danielle, Billy y Alex mientras miran hacia el juego. Analizarán las posibles alineaciones, formaciones y tácticas y discutirán las formas en que Newcastle United puede obtener algo del juego. La tienda online de Toon Review ya está disponible. Obtenga la mercancía de su canal desde aquí: si aprecia el canal y lo que hacemos, puede donar al canal presionando el botón «Gracias» debajo del video. Conviértase en miembro de la familia The Toon Review: si disfruta el programa, no olvide presionar el botón Me gusta y ayúdenos a seguir haciendo crecer el canal. Si eres nuevo y te gusta lo que ves o aún no lo has hecho, considera suscribirte al canal. The Toon Review se enorgullece de patrocinar al equipo femenino U8 de Cramilington United esta temporada. #NEWCASTLEUNITED #MANCITYPREVIEW #THETOONREVIEW Ahora tenemos un servidor de Discord en el que puede registrarse aquí: Twitter: @thetoonreview Facebook: Instagram: thetoonreview Consultas comerciales: pd.toonreview@gmail.com
There’s a Rumour I hope it is , McTominay interest ,
Newcastle will win 1-0 , with a five man defence , at the back Trippier Schar Botman Burn Targett ,,a Castle Fortress ,
Yeh it’s Newcastle ,
Play Schar, Botman and burn. Trippier and Targett WB. Bring Willock on later as fresh legs and I think we can steal a goal/win.
Not time to panic. We're not going down. Just do better than last year and all is good. First time in many years I like the team.
Carl the @mcfc fan was sound 👌 very balanced and gave some good insight and advice 👍 it's no secret mcfc bore me to bits and based on the fan vids from the etihad last week so are they!! I expect a dominant city display but a narrow defeat for us… I might be wrong but that's my mindset
As much as i really want another striker and extra right winger, if we do not get one i will not be worried i think be have a good enough team to do better than last season and on top of that i know 100% Eddie can get the best out of the squad players who may not be world class but as long as they understand how the team plays and eddie wants to play as well listening to eddie in training. we will get the best out of them. Dont forget most of them are now fighting for there footballing future, no easy team spaces anymore
No one should feel sympathy for Chelsea after Newcastle were robbed at Stamford Bridge in one of the worst robberies in many years. The petulance of the Chelsea players that day was astounding. Havertz, Jorginho and VAR dirty cheats. Was absolutely livid for hours after the game.
longstaff holds the ball too long everytime he gets it. he will get owned by city.
People forget when dele was good(although a dirty pric) he came to PL from league 1 or 2 from MK dons
I've been in Somerset for 21yrs. I think my accent hasn't changed, but I had this conversation with my husband.
Him: You've been listening to that toon review again, haven't you?
Me: Aye why?
Him: Your accent gets really strong right after.
I really hadn't noticed 😆.
Cheers lads and lass’s, keeping me sane. TTR Friday is great show. Please keep it going.
I just want to let you guys know (as you briefly mentioned this) I'm a HUGE toon fan and I live in Bournemouth and 26 years prior in Milton Keynes. I adore Newcastle as people, a city and indeed a football club. It's special and that's coming from a soft southern jesse as myself! Plus I know a few Newcastle fans down here too. We are out there Paul!
Haaland, Mahrez, De Bruyne, Gundogan, Silva will have a 6-0 goal party, moreover Newcastle United did not buy new forwards or strikers, so they are still the old team, at least Newcastle United choose to defend 80% of the ball controlled by Manchester City, want to rely on counter attacks? Can you be depressed throughout the game, the Manchester City goalkeeper, even sits and drinks beer throughout the game, who can resist Erling Haaland's running speed, he is 194cm tall and 22 years old, young and very talented. strikers, were told to buy Kamaldeen sulemani, Isak, Giovanni etc. instead they bought defenders who weren't too important…huhu…😬😲😨
Good job we have the owners we have, if they listened to some of our, can't call them fans, we'd be so far in the shit with FFP. If you have nowt constructive to say dont say anything.
Eddie Howe is like the shrewd, elderly lady at a flea market. He only wants signings if he can get a bargain.
howe i believe has only played a back 5 6 times in the prem. he didnt last year. i dont think he wil this year either. unsure why we would think a back 5.
There has to be a balance between holding your nerve and not paying over the odds, and understanding that to push the club forward, you do sometimes have to spend larger fees to get top players to sign. It's my opinion that if you wanna sign a "marquee" type, then it's worth digging deeper into the wallet for his signature.
I think Fans are getting frustrated because we were in Ashley Jail for 14 years…Experiencing the euphoria of release to find out we are still in leg irons thanks to FFP…..
I think our defence will do a great job at the back but we lack the creativity in the final third to get us in front. Still hoping for 3 points. Hwtl
Newcastle no chance of beating Citie ,very disappointing transfer window
The oil derby I love it lol
If we keep it tight at the back and put Botman on Haaland I think we might sneak a point.
what a great guest, very respectful and really knowledgable
I didn't know Danielle was from Cramlington, I live a few miles away from there and someone stole a car and destroyed my internet box too, been using mobile data past few weeks
I think we go back 3 with bot, burn and schar then play 2 wingbacks trip and targ. I can see Murphy coming in instead of ASM as when ever we’ve played city he’s loses the ball even more so and we can’t afford to do that so Jacob we’ll be better defensively then around 60 ASM will come on to try get us back in the game (if we’re losing ect) and hopefully saint will take that as a kick up the backside. We can’t have passengers against city
Why is some people going on about Pedro being a championship player he's 20 years old just slipped into the championship this season and by the way looks like a very good prospect. Don't know why years ago that Leicester bought that player from Fleetwood in the conference premier Jamie Vardy everyone starts somewhere!
9:15 absolutely spot on Alex👍