PITCH INVASIÓN CONTRA NOTTM FOREST 1974
I remember this. The football world turned on Newcastle and a replay was ordered which they unfortunately won. B@stards got the final, but were stuffed by Liverpool
But…but…but…wor….wor…wor…wor were gettin beat man.
Wor…wor…wor…massive man…yas divvent understand.
My dad was the pitch in vader
First man on the pitch had just got out of jail according to ITV news. That's him at 25 seconds I think, he was wearing a black suit and the cops pulled his jacket over his head, as I remember it looking form the leezes end spurs post,
Sure I saw Bob and Terry on the Pitch. Love the Old Fat Beer Monster Being Carried off. I actually attended the 2nd Goodison Game. Pity the Toon Bottled it in the Final v the redshite.
When newcastle was good and not full of foreigners hahah
No Geordie pitch invasion, Forest would have won comfortably, everyone who was there or who has knowledge on this game knows that. BURNLEY FC FOR LIFE!
FA killjoys, still a great game and result.
How many yards offside was Moncur for the winner?
I was there, 14 years old!! Fucking robbed us that day. Still, they got some payback when they came to Forest in the League Cup a season or two later 😉
My mate got nicked on the pitch right next to Paddy's owld man when he was gettin nicked at 25 secs, happy days !
Some of those kids look about 8, lol.
That's what it looks like and was my experiencing, a lot of the fighting and riots were a bunch of teenagers running at other, a few kicks and bunches would be thrown and then someone would create a legend that they had done the other fans when in reality only 1% were even touched. Not saying it wasn't scary at times. Got chased for 2 miles a Middlesborough. A mong from Newcastle asked me for me scarf "or he would chib me with his razor
I would have been there, but I was 3 year old! x
Well…
@turksmikey I am a Chelsea fan but just remember Rangers taking over the ground seeing on telly
Oldcastle was always better than Newcastle…
see your'e fashion sense has not improved.OH BORO WE LOVE YOU.
Yea, remember this game, funny thing a few years earlier Glasgow Rangers played there and invaded the pitch not many geordies there that night