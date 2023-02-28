20 comentarios en “INVASIÓN DEL CAMPO DEL NEWCASTLE UNITED

  1. Mark Jenkins

    I remember this. The football world turned on Newcastle and a replay was ordered which they unfortunately won. B@stards got the final, but were stuffed by Liverpool

  2. Archie Fatcackie

    But…but…but…wor….wor…wor…wor were gettin beat man.
    Wor…wor…wor…massive man…yas divvent understand.

  4. SICKS6SIX

    First man on the pitch had just got out of jail according to ITV news. That's him at 25 seconds I think, he was wearing a black suit and the cops pulled his jacket over his head, as I remember it looking form the leezes end spurs post,

  5. Philip Orme

    Sure I saw Bob and Terry on the Pitch. Love the Old Fat Beer Monster Being Carried off. I actually attended the 2nd Goodison Game. Pity the Toon Bottled it in the Final v the redshite.

  8. MrBurnley21

    No Geordie pitch invasion, Forest would have won comfortably, everyone who was there or who has knowledge on this game knows that. BURNLEY FC FOR LIFE!

  11. Paddy The Red Dog

    I was there, 14 years old!!  Fucking robbed us that day.  Still, they got some payback when they came to Forest in the League Cup a season or two later  😉

  14. Guy Harvey

    That's what it looks like and was my experiencing, a lot of the fighting and riots were a bunch of teenagers running at other, a few kicks and bunches would be thrown and then someone would create a legend that they had done the other fans when in reality only 1% were even touched. Not saying it wasn't scary at times. Got chased for 2 miles a Middlesborough. A mong from Newcastle asked me for me scarf "or he would chib me with his razor

  20. BarryCFCOK

    Yea, remember this game, funny thing a few years earlier Glasgow Rangers played there and invaded the pitch not many geordies there that night

