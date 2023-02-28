Manchester City 0-2 Newcastle United – Copa de la liga (miércoles 29 de octubre de 2014) #MCFC #NUFC
Camisetas de fútbol baratas Tienda online, Comprar Camiseta futbol precio más barato y envío rápido. En nuestra tienda de camisetas de futbol baratas.
@FionaNUFC – Could you possibly upload some – if not all – BBC MATCH OF THE DAY highlights of Newcastle United from seasons 2004/05 to 2008/09 please?
@FionaNUFC – Could you possibly upload these requested NEWCASTLE UNITED full matches from Sky Sports Coverage please?
**NEWCASTLE UNITED [vs] CHELSEA – Monday 5th May 2008
**ASTON VILLA [vs] NEWCASTLE UNITED – Sunday 24th May 2009
**NEWCASTLE UNITED [vs] ARSENAL – Wednesday 5th December 2007
**DERBY COUNTY [vs] NEWCASTLE UNITED – Monday 17th September 2007
**NEWCASTLE UNITED [vs] MIDDLESBROUGH – Monday 8th May 2009
**CHELSEA [vs] NEWCASTLE UNITED – Wednesday 2nd May 2012
**NEWCASTLE UNITED [vs] TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR – Monday 22nd October 2007
**BIRMINGHAM CITY [vs] NEWCASTLE UNITED – Monday 17th March 2008
**NEWCASTLE UNITED [vs] ARSENAL – Sunday 13th May 2013
**CHELSEA [vs] NEWCASTLE UNITED – Wednesday 13th December 2006
**NEWCASTLE UNITED [vs] MANCHESTER CITY – Wednesday 2nd January 2008
**LIVERPOOL [vs] NEWCASTLE UNITED – Wednesday 20th September 2006
**NEWCASTLE UNITED [vs] ARSENAL – Saturday 5th February 2011
**BIRMINGHAM CITY [vs] NEWCASTLE UNITED – Saturday 29th April 2006
**NEWCASTLE UNITED [vs] MANCHESTER CITY – Saturday 4th May 2012
**EVERTON [vs] NEWCASTLE UNITED – Sunday 12th May 2012
**NEWCASTLE UNITED [vs] PORTSMOUTH – Monday 27th April 2009
**CHELSEA [vs] NEWCASTLE UNITED – Saturday 29th December 2007
**NEWCASTLE UNITED [vs] MANCHESTER CITY – Monday 20th October 2008
**LIVERPOOL [vs] NEWCASTLE UNITED – Sunday 3rd May 2009
**NEWCASTLE UNITED [vs] CHELSEA – Saturday 4th April 2009
**CHELSEA [vs] NEWCASTLE UNITED – Saturday 22nd November 2008
.e.t.c.