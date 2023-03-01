Destacados | Newcastle 1-4 Manchester United | Rampant Reds viene de atrás para reclamar una gran victoria

Vea todos los momentos destacados de St James’ Park cuando el Manchester United remontó para vencer al Newcastle United en la Premier League gracias a los goles del capitán Harry Maguire, Bruno Fernandes, Aaron Wan-Bissaka y Marcus Rashford. Suscríbase al Manchester United en YouTube en Visite el Manchester United en Me gusta el Manchester United en Facebook en Siga al Manchester United en Twitter en Siga al Manchester en Instagram en Suscríbase a MUTV en
MAGUIRE
came to confirm Wan Bissaka's goal
Sell Cristiano
Duo Cristiano Ronaldo X Cristiano Lingardinho 😍
now with ronaldo back……same scoreline:))))))
The same with today
Who's here after we defeated Newcastle 4-1 again lol
4-1 again viva ronaldo
Donny Van De Beek was 🔥🔥
Here after CR7 scored 2 goals against Newcastle and Man utd won 4-1
Still 4-1
Same thing happened today aswell 😂
Same scoreline today
Pov: Dejavu
They did again
Same Score hahaha 4-1
Today they did it again 🤣
Scoreny sm kaya skrng.. 4 – 1
I love their second goal and the keeper was watching like he couldn't do a thing
Bruno fernandes miss the penalty goal because he was waiting for ronaldo
I am a die hard cr7 fan but I really really hope that cr7 doesn't disrupt the amazing momentum of this team. As a new fan of Man U ( well after 2009) I am so surprised by the quality of this squad. No doubt it's the best club right now.
van de beek BUILD UP PLAY!
Wan- bissaka is the best full back.
Fight me.
When rashford running, your defenders need motorcycle to overtake him.
1:00 Counter-attack of the year
Bruno could’ve scored a hatrick
1:01 Best team goal of this season.
Commentators When Players Score Goal
Spanish : Goaaaaaaaaaaaaaaal
Italian : Goal Goal Goal Goal Goal
French : Gooooooooooooooooal
English : oh Brilliant
1:22 tiki taka MU
Bailly>lindelof🤪
