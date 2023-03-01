Destacados | Newcastle 1-4 Manchester United | Rampant Reds viene de atrás para reclamar una gran victoria



Vea todos los momentos destacados de St James’ Park cuando el Manchester United remontó para vencer al Newcastle United en la Premier League gracias a los goles del capitán Harry Maguire, Bruno Fernandes, Aaron Wan-Bissaka y Marcus Rashford. Suscríbase al Manchester United en YouTube en Visite el Manchester United en Me gusta el Manchester United en Facebook en Siga al Manchester United en Twitter en Siga al Manchester en Instagram en Suscríbase a MUTV en

Las Camisetas de fútbol de adidas se encuentran entre las preferidas de muchos equipos. Descubre por qué visitando nuestra colección en la web.

39 comentarios en “Destacados | Newcastle 1-4 Manchester United | Rampant Reds viene de atrás para reclamar una gran victoria

  15. Winter Is Coming

    Never gonna give you up
    Never gonna let you down
    Never gonna run around and desert you
    Never gonna make you cry
    Never gonna say goodbye
    Never gonna tell a lie and hurt you

  27. regan khadka

    I am a die hard cr7 fan but I really really hope that cr7 doesn't disrupt the amazing momentum of this team. As a new fan of Man U ( well after 2009) I am so surprised by the quality of this squad. No doubt it's the best club right now.

  35. Marvel Fanatic

    Commentators When Players Score Goal
    Spanish : Goaaaaaaaaaaaaaaal
    Italian : Goal Goal Goal Goal Goal
    French : Gooooooooooooooooal
    English : oh Brilliant

Los comentarios están cerrados.