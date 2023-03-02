🔥¡Finales! Man United LLEGA a Londres para la final de la Copa Carabao contra Newcastle United, Casemiro, Antony



Man United vs Newcastle United Finales de la Copa Carabao Wembley Llegada del Man United para las finales de la Copa Carabao Llega Rashford con Man United Llega Sabitzer con Man United Llega Garnacho con Man United Varane, Lisandro Martinez,Luke Shaw,Wan Bissaka Llega con Man United Llega Erik Ten Hag con Man United en Londres La plantilla del Manchester United ha viajado a Londres para la gran final de la EFL carabao cup. La plantilla incluye a casi todos los titulares habituales. Inicialmente, hubo dudas sobre la disponibilidad de Rashford; pero se le vio entre la escuadra. Altas posibilidades de que aparezca en el once inicial. #carabaocup

30 comentarios en “🔥¡Finales! Man United LLEGA a Londres para la final de la Copa Carabao contra Newcastle United, Casemiro, Antony

  6. Arrulsagan Das

    As a red devil I'm so proud to say that Manchester United is great again,come on lads give your all and win it in wembley glory United ❤️💕💕

  13. Hamdan Omar

    Victory for Gloryyyy MUFC and fans 💪 The Red Devil's finally here in the final for Togetherness and Win this Trophy 🏆 ⚽️🔥

  22. Abdallah Salem

    Our prayers with Man. United, wishing you VICTORYYYYY and more victoriesssss🤲🤲🤲 best of luck Redsss👍👍👍👍

Los comentarios están cerrados.