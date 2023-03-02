🔥¡Finales! Man United LLEGA a Londres para la final de la Copa Carabao contra Newcastle United, Casemiro, Antony

Man United vs Newcastle United Finales de la Copa Carabao Wembley Llegada del Man United para las finales de la Copa Carabao Llega Rashford con Man United Llega Sabitzer con Man United Llega Garnacho con Man United Varane, Lisandro Martinez,Luke Shaw,Wan Bissaka Llega con Man United Llega Erik Ten Hag con Man United en Londres La plantilla del Manchester United ha viajado a Londres para la gran final de la EFL carabao cup. La plantilla incluye a casi todos los titulares habituales. Inicialmente, hubo dudas sobre la disponibilidad de Rashford; pero se le vio entre la escuadra. Altas posibilidades de que aparezca en el once inicial. #carabaocup
A chance for ETH to grab his first Trophy 🏆 for his arrival at Man United
hopefully rashford will be playing since 1st half
In India we don't get to watch this match
As a red devil I'm so proud to say that Manchester United is great again,come on lads give your all and win it in wembley glory United ❤️💕💕
For sure we gonna win 😍🔥🔥🔥🏅❤🔴🔱
They are all looking absolutely stunning ngl
I honestly think we will batter Newcastle Utd tomorrow. 3-0, 4-0. Very confident.
Hope Newcastle slap them
Victory for Gloryyyy MUFC and fans 💪 The Red Devil's finally here in the final for Togetherness and Win this Trophy 🏆 ⚽️🔥
Let's make it a memory to remember
Good luck for man united May god strengthen them in Jesus mighty name Amen 🙏
God already did…….🤲🏻😊 it's Manchester United Trophy
3 nil to utd and that's not Newcastle
Our prayers with Man. United, wishing you VICTORYYYYY and more victoriesssss🤲🤲🤲 best of luck Redsss👍👍👍👍
And their fans, will be joining them from their London homes tomorrow !!!!
We're the famous Man united and we're going to Wembley,
We must win no matter what 😎😎😎😎😎😎
GGMU ♥️🥰 we need that trophy 🏆 at the theatre of dreams 🏟️☺️
WIN WIN WIN WIN MENTALITY TIGHT DEFENCE AND MORE ATTACKINGS
GGMU most win
Rashy will probably play but not full match