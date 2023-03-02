Newcastle Unidos | El Rafalution (Reseña del 16/17 y 17/18)



Un video que muestra las últimas dos temporadas en las que Rafa Benítez ha estado al mando: el Newcastle había descendido anteriormente y tuvo una temporada difícil en el segundo nivel, pero finalmente logró el ascenso y ahora lucha por sobrevivir en la liga principal —- ————————————————– – Créditos del clip: Premier League, EFL Créditos especiales: Canal oficial de Newcastle: Plantilla de introducción: ——————————– ———————– Canción: Fuente de la música: ———————- ——————————— *Las ganancias del video irán al propietario de los derechos de autor si así lo solicita. Sin intención de infringir * Deje un me gusta si lo disfrutó y gracias por mirar

20 comentarios en “Newcastle Unidos | El Rafalution (Reseña del 16/17 y 17/18)

  2. Denise Thompson

    You stole parts of this video from Geordie Toogoods Rafalution vidoe you snake make your own vidoes an your own ideas instead of stealing others work

  7. Adam Walton

    Amazing felt like I was watching a sky sports video package well done this made me proud to support Newcastle

  16. Nathan Sweeney

    Best thing to happen to this club in over a decade. There light at the end of this very dark tunnel boys.

Los comentarios están cerrados.