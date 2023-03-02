Newcastle Unidos | El Rafalution (Reseña del 16/17 y 17/18)

Un video que muestra las últimas dos temporadas en las que Rafa Benítez ha estado al mando: el Newcastle había descendido anteriormente y tuvo una temporada difícil en el segundo nivel, pero finalmente logró el ascenso y ahora lucha por sobrevivir en la liga principal —- ————————————————– – Créditos del clip: Premier League, EFL Créditos especiales: Canal oficial de Newcastle: Plantilla de introducción: ——————————– ———————– Canción: Fuente de la música: ———————- ——————————— *Las ganancias del video irán al propietario de los derechos de autor si así lo solicita. Sin intención de infringir * Deje un me gusta si lo disfrutó y gracias por mirar
Nice edit. I watch this video because this coach'll go Fenerbahçe. I really want this…
You stole parts of this video from Geordie Toogoods Rafalution vidoe you snake make your own vidoes an your own ideas instead of stealing others work
Rafa changed our club
RAFA STAY
# RAFALUTION
Love it well done mate
How do you upload this without getting any copyright strikes?
Amazing felt like I was watching a sky sports video package well done this made me proud to support Newcastle
The toon ARMY
Keep the lad, he's turned this beautiful club around!
Class
Love these videos
Lads this guy stole this
Ritchie goal wtf man
Probably one of the best videos I've seen on YouTube!
Great video
Best thing to happen to this club in over a decade. There light at the end of this very dark tunnel boys.
Sky sports would be proud of that one
Great video 👏👏
HAWAY THE TOON hopefully we stay up
Howay the lads Benitez can take us to the top!