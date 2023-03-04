ESPECTÁCULO DE TRANSFERENCIA DE NEWCASTLE UNITED

Los nombres vinculados con Newcastle United continúan creciendo y está muy claro que están tratando de traer nuevos jugadores antes de que se cierre la ventana dentro de unas semanas. Algunos de los nombres vinculados claramente aportarán mucha calidad al equipo y también mucha emoción para los aficionados. Únase a Paul y Alex para un Transfer Show Special mientras analizan en profundidad a algunos de estos jugadores y lo que podrían aportar al Newcastle United. La tienda online de Toon Review ya está disponible. Obtenga la mercancía de su canal desde aquí: si aprecia el canal y lo que hacemos, puede donar al canal presionando el botón «Gracias» debajo del video. Conviértase en miembro de la familia The Toon Review: si disfruta el programa, no olvide presionar el botón Me gusta y ayúdenos a seguir haciendo crecer el canal. Si eres nuevo y te gusta lo que ves o aún no lo has hecho, considera suscribirte al canal. #NEWCASTLEUNITED #TRANSFERSHOW #THETOONREVIEW Ahora tenemos un servidor Discord en el que puede registrarse aquí: Twitter: @thetoonreview Facebook: Instagram: thetoonreview Consultas comerciales: pd.toonreview@gmail.com
I am going I am going to cup the game
Well done guys , thanks for your time , there’s always some don’t do mucher , ready to criticise
People need to realize we could bring in just any striker or attacking midfielder, They are just trying to bring in the right player. Still nearly 3 weeks until the transfer window closes.
Paqueta/Maddison and Ramos, and we are good to go. Surprised ManU aren't interested in Ndombele.
I do prefer the pre-credits introduction, Paul. It makes it feel more like an actual tv show.
Jeremy Doku will be signing early next week, the player just to agree terms before medical
A love hearing about being linked with this one that one we didn't have that under fatty Ashley didn't have anything really
The South American tournament was due in 2023 but its but moved to 2024 to fall in with Euro tournament and its scheduled for June and July. I was concerned about it too so looked it up lol
if all of the players that bazza has said would be signing tomorrow had actually signed then we'd have enough players for two teams.. he just hopes they will sign and knows bugger all
600 When you say "We've been linked with…" what does really that mean? and how does that happen?
We've got 3 good ones in the manc supporters must be pulling their hair out.
Ramos got a bit more meat on the bone than Eatthetcake.
You mentioned, is anyone sick of the transfer market – we are sick of so called experts giving personal views to help with ratings…
come on you know we will get paquetta
This is dedication….. 2 shows in a day. Well done and best wishes
Thank you for great content as always ⬛⬜
Big up Paul & Stato 👍
I’m chilled about transfers 🧊 pointless getting my knickers in a twist 😂
I believe we should wait till deadline day before we go in for any new players because they will just price us out of buying nowing we can't go big due too ffp.
tldr: Selling Gonçalo Ramos is perfectly within their business model. Benfica operate much like Ajax – their big fish/small pond existence offers access to CL money but they won't ever be able to hang on to big players. So they develop via academy and wise youth purchases and the profit on player sales is a major key to their continued success. To that end, they just purchased Petar Musa for ~5.5m to assist Roman Yaremchuk (#9). Gonçalo Ramos is an academy product – he was with their youth in 2013/2014. It's time to cash in like they did with Darwin Núñez. They have all the strikers they need.
I know people are annoyed but to be honest I don’t mind the being annoyed about all the leaks still loads better then our situation last season I can see it’s frustrating but I’m just trying to enjoy the excitement of being linked and then signing a player