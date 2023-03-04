Newcastle United – Grandes Goles

Los mejores goles marcados por Newcastle United. Siéntese y disfrute de algunos goles deslumbrantes, desde gritos de largo alcance hasta asombrosos goles individuales individuales. Es por eso que amamos al Ejército Toon.
Les Français sont présents 👍
Laurent Robert left foot was supreme killer !!
I belive the take over will happen and we will get godly players
Where’s Santiago Muñez?😂
Great goals but ginola had a couple belters missed
Great goals. Cheers m8.
Your god and mine Alan Shearer
Really disappointed when I went to st James park. Always get the impression in Spain that it a big club big fans. Went twice while in UK and seemed most people in the Newcastle support Rugby.
I disagree with goal with the exeption of Shearer's volley just put Laurent Robert's catalogue of goals in there
Memories
Rayn Taylor Jonas Guthiheriz kevin Nolan benarfa cabaye simpson cisse Ba tiote obefami martins man what players what players worldclass
We were epic and now we are terreble
We were epic and now we are crap
my favourite player ever shearer one of the greatest players ever
Aaaaaaa the good days
I dun see any of Gary Speed's goals
Omg the tools old days when the toon were actually good
trust me ben arfa we should have kept he's another MESSI we lost a good 1 one there
That first goal, "out of the way" boom!
Shame what this great club has become
Great goals but Robert's scorpion kick against Fulham has to be on here
Where's Phillipe Alberts chip against Man U ;)?
What is the song playing through this great video ?
This reflects what Newcastle can do
Fuck yeah this is a video I have been waiting for
Toon toon black and white army !!!!!
What's the song at the end called?
magpies !!