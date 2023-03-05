49 comentarios en “¡ANTHONY GORDON EN EL RADAR DEL NEWCASTLE UNITED UNA VEZ MÁS!

  4. JEFF NAIDOO

    I Hope Mr Lampard can turn this pathetic side around. He himself dosent ever sound postive at all when he speaks

  6. MD

    Nufc: paid £40m for joelinton who struggled in his first 18 months bit still the NUFC fans supported him.
    Everton: young lad has bad 6 months after his excellent breakthrough season. Everton fans turn on him and want him gone.

  7. LEE

    AS a NUFC fan, I hope beg and prey this is not true. AND please please KEEP DCL, KEEP him, his glass body and his handbag collection. NOT WANTED AT NUFC

  8. Little Tee

    Sell Gordon? Yes please. But based on his recent performances, anything over 10m would be the biggest scam deal since… oh.. since we bought Maupay.

  9. Anthony McGuire

    Rose I can appreciate a lot of the frustration being displayed by Evertonians, but Everton is a business and it is pointless selling players if you don’t have replacements. Thellwell is the business manager for buying and selling players. If Lampard cannot get replacements for Gordon and DCL, then he will walk away and Thellwell will have to go. So it is not going to happen in January

  11. Aus

    Some future planning from Everton for once please.. Sell DCL, Pickford and Gordon maybe get 100m for the 3 of them then don't replace them.. start playing a few from the Acadamy get them experience.. then when we go down we'll have 100m in the bank and some young players with some experience, if we keep them and go down which is likley their asking price is halved.. Selling and not replacing Richarlson is what doomed us, he was the only reason we stayed up last season then we sold him.. club will get what it deserves for such ludicrous decisions.

  12. Mark Dunne

    Hope it's true rose. He's just not that good my opinion Gordon he never was my opinion DCL can carry Gordon in his handbag to

  15. Ian Clark

    See how Anthony (Utd) set the precedent for being a fool at his club in order to force his saleGordon looks to be that same sort of arsehead. Average young players want the dough and that's how they do the fans.

  16. Kevin Myers

    Good riddance to Gordon . Hopefully Everton will go to a flat back 4 Tomorrow we need Men in Midfield against a Shite W Ham team ,maybe just maybe we will score more than 1 Goal.

  20. J Dunn

    Sell him his ego is getting the better of him & you can tell he doesn't want to play for us…..good riddance should of sold him to Chelsea.

  23. Stanley Park

    You could give our board £150,000,000, and they'd still manage to blow it on players looking for the easy life, on the gravy train, just wanting to fill up their pension pots. I agree we shoud sell Anthony Gordon and DCL. Their never going to give us their best.

  26. James Burt

    Hi Rose, bye bye son, let Gordon go, grab the money. Problem is what sort of rubbish will we blow it on this time.

  27. Philip Mason

    Anthony Gordon is a very good young player. Unfortunately it's pretty obvious he doesn't want to be at Everton so yes, sell. Dom can go as well, very overrated and made of Corn Flakes.

  28. DEG 71

    If we’re offered 35-40 million by Newcastle I would definitely sell him that would get us a couple of new players in

  30. Roy Nickson

    £25 million or above off you go attitude stinks not in the same galaxy as Trevor Steven or Dave Thomas before your time Rose Dave Thomas was incredible beat 2 defenders with pace land the ball on a sixpence.

  31. John Turnley

    Were would both fit in with Newcastle? Probably be Bench warmers & Squad players no doubt Newcastle be playing in Europe next season so Eddie Howe will be looking at a large Squad.

  33. Mark Moran

    Sell him, shocking decision by the board & frank not to sell last summer for 60 Mil, all Evertonians that watch him know he isnt worth 30 Mil. DCL can go as well, way past his best. Reinvest on players that will turn up & have an end product. If Fulham, Brighton & Brentford can find them we need to start.

  37. Harry Capeling

    He doesn't add much to Everton unfortunately and the I'd take any reasonable offer. I just don't trust Everton to spend the money wisely after Maupay and McNeil.

  39. Geir Nilssen

    Anthony Gordon is without a doubt a talented youngster. Will his talent develop into skills that will bring Everton onwards in the near future? If we sell Gordon in this window, I don`t think we will be able to reinvest in this window. So unless we are offered a ridiculous sum of money (like 60.000 grand) I think we should wait until the summer window.

  40. Simon

    Gordon thinks he's better than he is, we would get 25 possibly 30 mil tops. He's not going to keep us up so Take the money.

  41. Abigail Barfoot

    I'd take 30 million. For Gordon and 20 million for dcl. Keane agent is talking solamatania is Italy about move for now idea of price but that could be good used

  46. Peter Duggan

    £35 million yes please and then you can have DCL for £20 million so we can play Simms once and for all and go and spend money.

    I'm not really bothered anymore these players are simply just not good enough so we're going down with or without them because the board are a cancer to this club.

  47. flashtheoriginal

    Good
    Get him gone

    I think he would be rejuvenated there under Eddie. Clearly its caustic at Finch Farm for him

  48. a fifa.fplplayer : #subtomancunianway ,subtojamzor

    If u get relegated most of your squad will leave imo, so u gotta buy now Imo

