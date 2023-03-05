instagram: everton_rose
Do you think he’s missing training to try and force the move? Most likely if he misses again tomorrow.
Most Newcastle fans don't want him.
I Hope Mr Lampard can turn this pathetic side around. He himself dosent ever sound postive at all when he speaks
Good afternoon Rose
Nufc: paid £40m for joelinton who struggled in his first 18 months bit still the NUFC fans supported him.
Everton: young lad has bad 6 months after his excellent breakthrough season. Everton fans turn on him and want him gone.
AS a NUFC fan, I hope beg and prey this is not true. AND please please KEEP DCL, KEEP him, his glass body and his handbag collection. NOT WANTED AT NUFC
Sell Gordon? Yes please. But based on his recent performances, anything over 10m would be the biggest scam deal since… oh.. since we bought Maupay.
Rose I can appreciate a lot of the frustration being displayed by Evertonians, but Everton is a business and it is pointless selling players if you don’t have replacements. Thellwell is the business manager for buying and selling players. If Lampard cannot get replacements for Gordon and DCL, then he will walk away and Thellwell will have to go. So it is not going to happen in January
Why would Newcastle want him
Some future planning from Everton for once please.. Sell DCL, Pickford and Gordon maybe get 100m for the 3 of them then don't replace them.. start playing a few from the Acadamy get them experience.. then when we go down we'll have 100m in the bank and some young players with some experience, if we keep them and go down which is likley their asking price is halved.. Selling and not replacing Richarlson is what doomed us, he was the only reason we stayed up last season then we sold him.. club will get what it deserves for such ludicrous decisions.
Hope it's true rose. He's just not that good my opinion Gordon he never was my opinion DCL can carry Gordon in his handbag to
Hell no we don't want him or calvert llewyn
Should of got rid in summer
See how Anthony (Utd) set the precedent for being a fool at his club in order to force his saleGordon looks to be that same sort of arsehead. Average young players want the dough and that's how they do the fans.
Good riddance to Gordon . Hopefully Everton will go to a flat back 4 Tomorrow we need Men in Midfield against a Shite W Ham team ,maybe just maybe we will score more than 1 Goal.
I would sell him to be fair
We don’t want him
Keep him
Sell him his ego is getting the better of him & you can tell he doesn't want to play for us…..good riddance should of sold him to Chelsea.
Rose, Juventus deducted 15 points due to irregularities, Mouse Mean back?
calvert-lewin yes…
but you can keep claire balding…
You could give our board £150,000,000, and they'd still manage to blow it on players looking for the easy life, on the gravy train, just wanting to fill up their pension pots. I agree we shoud sell Anthony Gordon and DCL. Their never going to give us their best.
Sell sell totally overated
Tbh I still haven’t gotten over us not taking 60 million from Chelsea for him 😂😭
Hi Rose, bye bye son, let Gordon go, grab the money. Problem is what sort of rubbish will we blow it on this time.
Anthony Gordon is a very good young player. Unfortunately it's pretty obvious he doesn't want to be at Everton so yes, sell. Dom can go as well, very overrated and made of Corn Flakes.
If we’re offered 35-40 million by Newcastle I would definitely sell him that would get us a couple of new players in
60 mil for gordon 80 for DCL fleece those oil tycoons
£25 million or above off you go attitude stinks not in the same galaxy as Trevor Steven or Dave Thomas before your time Rose Dave Thomas was incredible beat 2 defenders with pace land the ball on a sixpence.
Were would both fit in with Newcastle? Probably be Bench warmers & Squad players no doubt Newcastle be playing in Europe next season so Eddie Howe will be looking at a large Squad.
Who gob shite
Sell him, shocking decision by the board & frank not to sell last summer for 60 Mil, all Evertonians that watch him know he isnt worth 30 Mil. DCL can go as well, way past his best. Reinvest on players that will turn up & have an end product. If Fulham, Brighton & Brentford can find them we need to start.
No 'the'
How many Everton tops do you have?
Everton myy god help us
He doesn't add much to Everton unfortunately and the I'd take any reasonable offer. I just don't trust Everton to spend the money wisely after Maupay and McNeil.
Good luck to him shite player bring in the bobs
Anthony Gordon is without a doubt a talented youngster. Will his talent develop into skills that will bring Everton onwards in the near future? If we sell Gordon in this window, I don`t think we will be able to reinvest in this window. So unless we are offered a ridiculous sum of money (like 60.000 grand) I think we should wait until the summer window.
Gordon thinks he's better than he is, we would get 25 possibly 30 mil tops. He's not going to keep us up so Take the money.
I'd take 30 million. For Gordon and 20 million for dcl. Keane agent is talking solamatania is Italy about move for now idea of price but that could be good used
Go go go. Take the money and run.
Let them both go.
who'd want any of these players?
Sell both,
£35 million yes please and then you can have DCL for £20 million so we can play Simms once and for all and go and spend money.
I'm not really bothered anymore these players are simply just not good enough so we're going down with or without them because the board are a cancer to this club.
Good
Get him gone
I think he would be rejuvenated there under Eddie. Clearly its caustic at Finch Farm for him
If u get relegated most of your squad will leave imo, so u gotta buy now Imo
U should just sell him