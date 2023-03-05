¡¡EL DESARROLLO DEL CAMPO DE ENTRENAMIENTO DE NEWCASTLE UNITED REVELADO!!

Este video está patrocinado por SpiderVPN. El único minero de criptomonedas que puede extraer 5 criptomonedas diferentes al mismo tiempo sin usar prácticamente energía y está protegido por VPN. Compre el suyo ahora en Conviértase en miembro de The Magpie Channel TV – Síganos – Instagram – Twitter – #nufc #fantv #newcastle
it's true that money is not everything, but now everyone needs money, seeing how much money they have, no doubt, in the end Newcastle united will definitely be big.
😂😂😂 funny crack
Having good facilities doesn't attract world class player, offer a player stupid money and they'll turn up and play for you, all footballers are mercenaries.
“I dunno what you’re talking about. It’s sound. There’s grass, a roof, isn’t there?” 😂😂
Mate when you said Susan or Kevin behind the desk I was like wtf. Those are my parents’ names 😂😂
Hey! I live in a 1 bedroom bungalow
The A..h.l. years are gone.No more use and abuse from the Cokney mafia.New dawn new era for the Toon.hip hip hurray to new owners.
Im still pinching myself daily that all this is real and i rnt tripping balls hahaha soo exciting to be a toon fan now after 15yr of misery with no hope other than praying not to get relegated every year!! HWTL
That photo of the team and the owners is amazing man.
Get in!!!!
Since coming in it's been nothing but good news, great time to be a Geordie!!!
And the media said we’ve got high expectations. We just want a update on the training ground and give the ground a good clean when they did!
Really 20 years without any development on the training ground. That is bad, even for Mike Gastly's standers. Maybe he was going to sort out the training ground but then thought, Nah I think I will open up some more Sports Direct shops. Maybe I will order someone to give it a fresh coat of paint in the future.
Short term fix for now, the real investment is needed on the first 15 players, because the previous owner neglected this for many years for self gain. Fans need entertaining bring it on
The B & Q training facility. This video is hilarious 🤣
I'm travelling up North for the Arsenal game. Can you let me know the best place to go for a pre-match pint??
Just hope we don't hire more Mackem builders like that ones that are currently working on Shearer's statue.
They should give the old training ground to oxfarm
Our training ground isn’t even League 1 standard
All class news. But don't be slagging off B&M Matty, I work there ahaha
What a time to be alive!
How underwhelming that's not ambitious at all we'll be a laughing stock
Fantastic news, I love these owners, they are doing what all Newcastle fans have wished for for years restoring shearers bar and his statue, now this with the training ground and building a team we can be proud of, seems a distant memory the misery Ashley and Co caused
