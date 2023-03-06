DESTACADOS | NEWCASTLE UNITED 0-0 LEEDS UNITED | SUPERB MESLIER MANTIENE LA HOJA LIMPIA | LIGA PRIMERA

Lo más destacado del partido de la Premier League del Leeds United contra el Newcastle United en Elland Road. Presentado por Asombra. #leedsunited #premierleague #Football Obtenga contenido de video exclusivo de Leeds United primero: descargue la aplicación oficial: si disfrutó de este video, no olvide suscribirse. Si quieres estar al tanto de todo lo relacionado con Leeds, consulta nuestras otras páginas
Why not the usual 10 mins highlights?
where is sinistera?? i miss his shoot, leeds need shooter
Leeds are lucky to have Marsch in charge. Given that they have a Championship roster they are over achieving.
A clean sheet and a very good point.
Charlie Cresswell sat on the bench again without a run-on. For the umpteenth time.
Who is the nincompoop who gave him to a team that has two loved CDs in front of him?
All he's learnt is to warm the bench.
Best defense we’ve played in ages! More please! We don’t need to beat the top 5, we just need to tie them. Save our offense for mid and low tier teams. Well done, lads!
Wow. Meslier.
i’m sorry leeds did not deserve a point there , they purely relied on there keeper
Good point away at toon , must beat West Ham now
If that pass from Rodrigo was played Willy gnonto instead of klich he’d have been in on goal in a 2v2 situation, its actually bad how we’re still seeing klich come on into 2023.
Can’t wait for the left back to come in. Wober will help out so much and it means struijk can go back to centre back. This will just give a much more natural feeling of our squad.
0:12 song name??
Newcastle have been transformed since they received billions of £££’s, funny that.
Leeds kept a clean sheet and scored an important point; Continue like that.
Fairly impressed wasn't our best attacking display at all, but we was up against the ropes and survived. Newcastle looked quality in the second half, 3rd in league! I'll take a draw away
PROBABLY OUR WORST GAME BUT A POINT WELL TAKEN HAPPY NEW YEAR FROM GREECE
i think its funny how leeds defender all upped there game when they knew a new defender is on the way …
Gnonto Is incredible
jessee marsh gonna be an incredible manager
Great performance by Keeper Meslier. He made many crucial saves and kept the slate clean.
Rodrigo is infuriating. Klich was wide open FFS.
An important points..and next fixtures against West Ham is a very crucial for survival..
Meslier is getting better and better, the leeds coaches have trusted in him so much , you can see he's learned from past mistakes, we're lucky to have him, but he's lucky what we've done for him, he's worth top dollar in this transfer market
OMG
Meslier is some keeper
Glad we had some luck in our favor for this one. Had some sharp moments in the first half that gives hope of 3 points against west ham. Happy new year lads MOT
We need to get rid of cooper. A liability on the back line
Aronson is BRILLIANT and so is ADAMS.
Unpopular opinion Leeds should sign Harry Soutar. He proved himself at the World Cup and i believe he would fit Jesse Marsch’s play style well. He is also only 24 so he is just gonna keep getting better
I don't feel this highlight video paint a correct picture of the match.
Most likely due to this being the official Leeds Utd channel, but Newcastle had way more chances than displayed here.
Even left out some really large ones as well.
Meslier was outstanding and man of the match without a doubt.
A point away to an inform team, great result lads.
A hard earned point away against a top 4 side, can't complain about that. Let's hope the boys start the new year strong MOT
Vamos leeds, torcerei por vcs até minha morte aqui do Brasil!