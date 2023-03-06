DESTACADOS | NEWCASTLE UNITED 0-0 LEEDS UNITED | SUPERB MESLIER MANTIENE LA HOJA LIMPIA | LIGA PRIMERA



Lo más destacado del partido de la Premier League del Leeds United contra el Newcastle United en Elland Road.

33 comentarios en “DESTACADOS | NEWCASTLE UNITED 0-0 LEEDS UNITED | SUPERB MESLIER MANTIENE LA HOJA LIMPIA | LIGA PRIMERA

  3. sleepwalker

    Leeds are lucky to have Marsch in charge. Given that they have a Championship roster they are over achieving.

  5. Alan Hamford

    Charlie Cresswell sat on the bench again without a run-on. For the umpteenth time.

    Who is the nincompoop who gave him to a team that has two loved CDs in front of him?

    All he's learnt is to warm the bench.

  6. Matthew Van Matre

    Best defense we’ve played in ages! More please! We don’t need to beat the top 5, we just need to tie them. Save our offense for mid and low tier teams. Well done, lads!

  10. Spenn7

    If that pass from Rodrigo was played Willy gnonto instead of klich he’d have been in on goal in a 2v2 situation, its actually bad how we’re still seeing klich come on into 2023.

  11. Spenn7

    Can’t wait for the left back to come in. Wober will help out so much and it means struijk can go back to centre back. This will just give a much more natural feeling of our squad.

  15. Jordan G

    Fairly impressed wasn't our best attacking display at all, but we was up against the ropes and survived. Newcastle looked quality in the second half, 3rd in league! I'll take a draw away

  23. who me

    Meslier is getting better and better, the leeds coaches have trusted in him so much , you can see he's learned from past mistakes, we're lucky to have him, but he's lucky what we've done for him, he's worth top dollar in this transfer market

  26. Håvard L

    Glad we had some luck in our favor for this one. Had some sharp moments in the first half that gives hope of 3 points against west ham. Happy new year lads MOT

  29. Kenny The G.O.A.T

    Unpopular opinion Leeds should sign Harry Soutar. He proved himself at the World Cup and i believe he would fit Jesse Marsch’s play style well. He is also only 24 so he is just gonna keep getting better

  30. GizmoTheViking

    I don't feel this highlight video paint a correct picture of the match.
    Most likely due to this being the official Leeds Utd channel, but Newcastle had way more chances than displayed here.
    Even left out some really large ones as well.

    Meslier was outstanding and man of the match without a doubt.

  32. Archetype Fan

    A hard earned point away against a top 4 side, can't complain about that. Let's hope the boys start the new year strong MOT

