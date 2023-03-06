Newcastle United hace un GRAN anuncio: ¡se revelan los planes de expansión del estadio!

Newcastle United ha recomprado el contrato de arrendamiento de Strawberry Place por una tarifa no revelada. Esto permitirá que el club busque opciones de expansión hasta el final de Gallowgate en los próximos años. En este video, explico los aspectos técnicos de lo que acaba de suceder y exploro las opciones de expansión en el futuro.
At least 10x. 🤣
That is great news for newcastle united and the city if St James' Park could get extended.
The cost and difficulty involved to extend the gallowgate wouldnt be worth it for the sake of extra 5-8k extra seats
It will never happen
Knock down the whole stadium reconfigure it 45 degrees (like the Tottenham Hotspur stadium) and you’ll have then space for a 70k super arena.
It's a shame for these people as their team is owned by foreigners and staffed largely by non Brits also. ' Hahway the lads'…seems so strange now somehow.
Lol. Remember when Ashley gave away 10000 free season tickets 🤣
I'm not a fan of Newcastle United, but I do wish your club all the best with the stadium improvements. Cheers.
Just wondered with the expansion, why they'd never mentioned developing the land behind the small stand down the side (which having watched this, I presume is the East Stand), but understand it now. He had no reason to lie about it, but I can remember when I first came in 2006 (with Wigan), a steward telling us that there had been plans in for years with the City council to turn your stadium 90 degrees and make it 100,00…presume that's not in the plans for a long time
Bloody hell they'll need to supply you with a pair of binoculars you'll be so far from the pitch… Why are people so obsessed with prem football?…. A load of multimillionaire prima Donna's kicking a ball around a field… Get a life guys…. Up the mighty spireites 👍
Your going to lose at Wembley as you have Karius in goal against utd
I don't even support Newcastle fc but st James Park is one of the stadiums I want to go to most of all
Its difficult because we have a similar issue at the Kop end of Anfield with the road so close.
Good luck in the Final….you guys deserve a trophy at last.
That brilliant news that Newcastle won’t be moving. As a Liverpool fan St James Park was always feared, but recently not so much anymore. Be great to see it expanded further & turned into a fortress again
It would be quite something to see an entire side of the stadium turned into a safe-standing pitch-long Kop. Newcastle are one of the few clubs with the fans to pull that off, and it would be a huge asset for the team.
Bit close to have a fan zone, you’d hear the roar inside the ground before you seen the goal due to the delay on the giant tv screen
Good to see you back , I don’t think we are gonna be like Man City or other top 6 clubs . I think some fans will be disappointed when we aren’t spending money on top players . And Man U will beat us in the final , rashford looks a player again
Woo hoo….blood money investment….bit who cares anyway
Nice on Eddie, great news.
Great to see you back Eddie, I am delighted that they have done this, I travel over to matches from Ireland and still get the adrenaline walking up to the ground. Would have been sick if they built the apartments and hotel and ruined that view. Fan zone be good in mean time aswell. Good idea of east stand with rebuilding
Big on information as per usual from a deed canny lad
GREAT STUFF EDDIE ,MY STEPSON WILL BE OVER THE MOON ,HE GOT HIS WEMBLEY TICKET ,NEVER SEEN HIM SO HAPPY TOO GO WITH HIS CLUB .THRO HES BEEN A FEW TIMES WITH ME ,HAVING WORKED FOR A LOT OF YEARS IN NEWCASTLE ,I LOVE MY NIGHTS OUT THERE KNOWING MANY PEOPLE ,THINGS CAN ONLY GET BETTER ? ,RIGHT IM OFF TO DORTMUND FOR A CHAMPIONS LEAQUE .CHEERS .
Liverpool fan ,glad your staying at st James park ,it’s got too much history to walk away,I am thrilled that Liverpool chose to expand anfield as well ,in my view the two best grounds with the two best atmospheres
Quite ironic. Just had an advert for a shaver thingy
Welcome back. I'm so pleased they won't be building the flats and ruining the city skyline.The future looks bright.
Great reporting again Eddie on stuff that is very important to the fans. Hopefully this will result in many more season tickets being allocated to local people ⚫️⚪️👍🏻
my dad is a structural engineer in newcastle and he recons they might not get planning permission for a rebuild or extensions
Why do you think they’d have paid 10x as much as the £9m that was received for the land?
Enjoyed the video, thanks.
Eddie,carnt they just build it like dortmund (the wall) up both ends lezers and galowgate.standing.as an extra 5000 seats just no good to anyone
Don't expect a replica of the leazes end. The club will go for a complete redevelopment of gallowgate end and both corners to create something more like dortmund's yellow wall, 1 huge tier of safe standing. Increasing the steepness of the stand, maximising seating capacity, and creating a fantastic atmosphere.
Any discussion on planning permission with Newcastle city council I litrally would get you to speak on behalf of Newcastle United. The passion this man has. Amazing
Got my tickets 🖤🤍🖤🤍
Good summary Eddie 👍 I did my own photoshop style mock up for fun the other day and an extension would, spatially, go right up to the main road, if not slightly over, so definitely doable, this was just me mirroring the leazes end. I took an educated guess at the final all seater capacity after being around 59K give or take.
I agree they will / should look into rebuilding the East Stand, you might be able to slightly increase the height without increasing the footprint, and changed to all standing, you might be able to squeeze another 3 or 4K in. I can see around 62K being doable, but that will be the maximum I reckon.
It won't be enough to satisfy demand though, but that is the price to pay for the location, which I agree is a unique selling point of NUFC, no other ground looks as dramatic and intimidating, especially within the confines of a small city centre, and I can imagine how great an extended SJP with a fanzone outside could look. Exciting times for sure!
It’s good news for Newcastle although really sentiment aside.
You could do with an new stadium that’s 70-80k plus!
Something like B. Dortmund’s place would be incredible.