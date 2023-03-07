Newcastle United – Mejores Goles – 2014/15



Los mejores goles del Newcastle United en la Premier League durante la temporada 2014/15. Un taconazo fenomenal de Ayoze Pérez en West Brom y un tiro curvo espectacular de Rolando Aarons.

10 comentarios en “Newcastle United – Mejores Goles – 2014/15

  10. Haydn

    We'll be lucky if we score one goal next season, whether that be in the Premier League or Championship. Good videos though mate. 🙂

