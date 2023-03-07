Newcastle United – Mejores Goles – 2014/15

Los mejores goles del Newcastle United en la Premier League durante la temporada 2014/15. Un taconazo fenomenal de Ayoze Pérez en West Brom y un tiro curvo espectacular de Rolando Aarons.
Couple years later we won the championship and just beat Man Utd
perfectly appropriate song for Newcastle :p
McLaren out we need Alan Pardew or Brenden rogers
Geordie's FTW
Decent video apart from the soundtrack of two manc twats.
we should play aarons more
What a goal colback son
come on the geordies!!!!!!!!
why wasn't Sammy Ameobi's goal against Hull away on this?
We'll be lucky if we score one goal next season, whether that be in the Premier League or Championship. Good videos though mate. 🙂