Man City vs Newcastle United – ¿Pep Guardiola puede ganar esta vez? Vista previa del partido

Man City vs Newcastle United – ¿Pep Guardiola puede ganar esta vez? Previa del partido Man City vs Newcastle United Man City
Camisetas de fútbol baratas Tienda online, Comprar Camiseta futbol precio más barato y envío rápido. En nuestra tienda de camisetas de futbol baratas.
These kids who think writing "CITEH" is cool know nothing about football or Manchester city.
Man city is very bad this season.
Man city will lose
Drawcastle will earn a point today.
Haaland is an issue cos he affects the balance and fluidity of the team. One of the reasons why is is behind is that they haven't been able to score goals on tough occasions, where city need a CF of his caliber. The link between the midfield and him is not great
What nonsensical punditry? The pressure is all on arsenal, huh? We all know city prefers being top of the league. We all know that they were the favourites at the start of the league. We all know they sold players to the direct rivals. We all know that they are not playing well. And when you are not playing well, in a fluid manner, you overthink everything. Pressure is more on moneybags city, Arsenal are just playing their football. Even if they do not win the league, which is highly unlikely at this point, they would be applauded for their efforts
F*ckin c'mon City. Gonna be a good game today. Tough for both sides, but of course, I'll be hoping my City prevail. I'll go for City 2-1 Newcastle.
Up the Mags 💪
Citeh isn’t going on any run this season. They ain’t winning UCL either
There's only one thing worse than a female pundit that's a yank female pundit!
Come on Newcastle!!!
Come on Citeh
mancity 💙💙💙💙💥💥
City best in the whole world
CMON CITEHHHH
Guardiola should be a deadman walking against Newcastle
Best team in north west and all the world 😄😊 CTID 💙 !