Reacción del partido | Manchester City 2 – 0 Newcastle United

Kris y Scott nos cuentan su reacción ante la derrota por 2-0 ante el Manchester City. Conviértase en miembro de Gallowgateshots: asegúrese de suscribirse para obtener más contenido de NUFC durante la temporada. Este podcast es parte de la red @90min Football Visite nuestro nuevo sitio web – Siga las redes sociales: GallowgateShots Twitter: AWSF Twitter: GS Facebook: GS Instagram: #NUFC #Newcastle #PremierLeague #NewcastleUnited
Thought Gordon was terrible too on Saturday, genuinely think there’s an argument for starting the next game with a front three of ASM – Isak – Murphy
How does maxi get dropped but Almiron and Wilson don’t
Admirable the way you try to spin optimism, Newcastle are the great pretenders, I've had a lifetime of mediocre performances, thank the lord I sat in St James's when we had a center forward who knew where the goal posts were.
If you play target you don’t need to play schar to bring it out as well. Ideally you do so you have more options but lascelles becomes are more viable option even if he’s limited with the ball . Lascelles adds that presence when attacking corners which we have been woeful at
Karius should be on the bench instead of Dubravka. Sell Dubravka in the summer
The concern is our season is unfolding exactly like West Ham last season. After a rocky first few games, they went on to have a great first half of the season bouncing between the 4th/5th/6th positions. Then they ran out of steam when top 4 was there for the taking, & were in decline for the rest of the season, in the run-in barely hanging on for the Conference League place. They carried that form into this season, which is worrying..
Overall performances have been decent which is a plus point, we are just not getting that rub at the moment. Isak has to start next game, miggy and Burn could do with dropping out as well.
Convinced Gordon is shite like, only signing ive hated since the takeover.
haalands overrated
We again did ok, another deflected goal and another situation were we gave the ball away and they took advantage, we are on a poor run for sure but remember the start of the season when we did not get the lickings of a dog at all, it's peak n troughs, and we are due some nice peaks, I believe we will get them, 39 points to play for, it will be our turn again HWTL.
Only 2 away games left against current top 10 teams (Brentford, Chelsea). We are in a strong postion.
I'm not concerned about losing to City away.
Isak has to start over Wilson next week.
Gordon was not in his natural position. Put him further back, creating chances for the forwards. Two key players were not in the game, Trippier and Burn were truly awful. The positive is we are creating chances and playing good football at times.
Think the idea was to try contain them for 60 minutes then bring on Isak & ASM – worked against Southampton but for me you have to start your best players
Its driving me insane, we dominate or more than match every team in this league and we just cant get a win over the line, without question Isak has to start in the next game
Crap hopeless clueless…poor ..
Agree with your analysis. I feel Bruno is playing through an injury also. God only knows what's up with Wilson. He looks a million miles off. Id drop him. See if the shock if being dropped can bring his form back maybe?
Thought Lascalles is more of threat in the opposition box rather most of our CBs have been since at least Xmas. I never think from a corner/free kick we can score despite the height in the side. Reckon we should mix up the corner/set piece delivery. Tripper needs a rest.
Good analysis. Disappointed but this is Man City. Current champions on their home patch. Onwards and upwards for next week against Wolves. We've come along way in a short period of time.
Wilson is finished, Isak has to start every game for the rest of season.
I think that dropping Karius was very harsh especially in favour for dubravka who didn’t even want to stay and fight for his place.