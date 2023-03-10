ميلان يعبر أتالانتا بثنائية في الدوري الإيطالي



análisis posterior al partido de la Premier League posterior al partido posterior al partido #post_match #post_match_analysis #premier_league

a mayor selección de Camisetas de fútbol baratas está en eBay ✓ Compra equipaciones de fútbol y más al mejor precio ✓ ¡Con opción de envío gratis

8 comentarios en “ميلان يعبر أتالانتا بثنائية في الدوري الإيطالي

  1. Nazirullah Khan

    Inform man utd 2 – 0 newcastle
    Not in form man city 2-0 newcastle
    It Just tells you how high city have raised the bar themselves.

  4. 🔹MCFC🔹

    Newcastle can have all the money in the world and they'll still struggle.
    Nearly 70s years without a domestic trophy and nearly 100 years since they won the league.
    Yep Newcastle are massive 🤣

Los comentarios están cerrados.