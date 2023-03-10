Newcastle United 2 Rayo Vallecano 1 | amistoso | Reflejos



Lo mejor de la acción de la victoria 2-1 del Newcastle United en un amistoso sobre el Rayo Vallecano. Sean Longstaff y Chris Wood marcaron los goles de los Magpies.

28 comentarios en “Newcastle United 2 Rayo Vallecano 1 | amistoso | Reflejos

  1. magi taha

  2. Velma'sRollneckSweater

    Chris wood showing Harry Kane exactly how that penalty should have been taken, dispatched with utter authority. Bless him.

  5. Ryan Monty

    Will the full 90 be going up like the last friendlies did? Wanna see a Willock pass late on that didn't make the cut here! 😄

  10. Damian Conroy

    I like the way that pope picked targett off the ground.Thats what these boys are all about….they play for each other threw good and bad

  11. L

    Hey all magpies let's get back to our champions league n epl title mission this season after the world cup ! More exciting coming for nufc !

  14. Daryl

    Worst game of football I’ve watched in a long time. Both teams where horrendous. Wood and Lascelles wouldn’t get a game for my Sunday league team. There fucking sheyt.

  18. Mysterygamer26 0000

    I like how pope just picked up targett like he weighed nothing UP THE LADS ⬛️⬜️⬛️⬜️ ☑️

  22. eightace2000able

    L👀k how utterly devastated Targett was to concede a goal (& an OG to boot) – that current back 5 mean real business….nowt but a clean sheet is good enough. Love it

Los comentarios están cerrados.