Christian Atsu: Homenajes pagados al ex futbolista del Newcastle United encontrado muerto en Turquía

El cuerpo del exfutbolista del Newcastle United Christian Atsu ha sido encontrado bajo los escombros del edificio donde vivía en Turquía. El ghanés, que jugó en el Hatayspor de Antakya, había sido identificado erróneamente e informado falsamente como hospitalizado «con lesiones» la semana pasada. #christianatsu #turkeyearthquake2023 #skynews Lea más sobre la historia aquí: SUSCRÍBASE a nuestro canal de YouTube para ver más videos: Síganos en Twitter: Síganos en Facebook: Síganos en Instagram: Síganos en TikTok: Para obtener más contenido, vaya a y descargue nuestro apps: Apple Android Los videos de Sky News ahora están disponibles en español aquí/Los videos de Sky News están disponibles en español aquí: Los videos de Sky News también están disponibles en alemán aquí/Hier können Sie außerdem Sky News-Videos auf Deutsch finden: Para consultar sobre licencias de contenido de Sky News, puede encontrar más información aquí:
May the Lord continue be with the family of astu because it's too painfull to loose such a talent in the country
François
It's sadness and devastating!
Rest easily in Love
Oh so painful
Rest in peace bro
RIP
that earthquake like nuclear
Rip
Da yie Onua pa , da yie!
Rest well Legend 🙌
Yaa ALLAH caafiimaad Sii kulighood Faadlaan Ameeeen 🌧️🌧️🌧️🌧️🌧️🌧️🌧️🌧️🌧️🌧️🌧️🌧️🌧️🌧️🌧️🌧️🌧️🌧️🌧️🌧️
Sorry to the family Rip til we mit again
😭😭😭
RIP atsu
❤❤❤❤❤❤
RIP
Rip Atsu
We lost a legend. Only God knows 🤔
😰😰😰🙇🙇🙇
😢❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤
Beautiful soul
RIP Atsu
Rest well Buddy😥🌴🇬🇭
Ghanaians will always remember ❤ your good works 💪. May God strengthen Wakaso Mubarack , his friend 🙏
Oh my God,May his soul rest in the bossom of his maker.i can't talk again.hmmmmn
He is still living in our hearts 💘
Rest in peace Christian
Can't just control my tears
😭😪 it's appointed unto man once to die and then judgement. Hebrews 9:27. Accept n live for Christ today!!!! Rest In Christ Bosom… Christian!!!
He shall always remain the Ghanian Messi RIP king 👑🙏🙏🕊️🕊️🕊️
Rest On Atsu!
Rest in peace I cried ✌️
RIP
It will take a very long time to get over our hero 💔💔💔 may God console all Ghanaians this is very hard times for us. Rest in power king 🙏🏽 😭 😭 😭 😭 😭
RIP ATSU 🙏
🙏🏾😭
Mhsrip
😩
A humble guy and a philanthropist
Rest In Peace Christian 🙏🏽
Rip Legend
Ghana mourns a hero
Still remember the time, he was thriving in AFCON and won POTT. A great loss, rest in peace.
Rip