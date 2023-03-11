Christian Atsu: Homenajes pagados al ex futbolista del Newcastle United encontrado muerto en Turquía



El cuerpo del exfutbolista del Newcastle United Christian Atsu ha sido encontrado bajo los escombros del edificio donde vivía en Turquía. El ghanés, que jugó en el Hatayspor de Antakya, había sido identificado erróneamente e informado falsamente como hospitalizado «con lesiones» la semana pasada.

45 comentarios en “Christian Atsu: Homenajes pagados al ex futbolista del Newcastle United encontrado muerto en Turquía

  1. official livingstone

    May the Lord continue be with the family of astu because it's too painfull to loose such a talent in the country

  12. ALI MOHAMMED

    Yaa ALLAH caafiimaad Sii kulighood Faadlaan Ameeeen 🌧️🌧️🌧️🌧️🌧️🌧️🌧️🌧️🌧️🌧️🌧️🌧️🌧️🌧️🌧️🌧️🌧️🌧️🌧️🌧️

  25. Rose Adu Gyamfi

    Ghanaians will always remember ❤ your good works 💪. May God strengthen Wakaso Mubarack , his friend 🙏

  30. Kwame Cudjoe

    😭😪 it's appointed unto man once to die and then judgement. Hebrews 9:27. Accept n live for Christ today!!!! Rest In Christ Bosom… Christian!!!

  35. Sophia Antwi

    It will take a very long time to get over our hero 💔💔💔 may God console all Ghanaians this is very hard times for us. Rest in power king 🙏🏽 😭 😭 😭 😭 😭

Los comentarios están cerrados.