Entonces, ¿estás de acuerdo conmigo en esto?

¿Quién empieza arriba en el Newcastle United este fin de semana? ¿Quién juega en la banda? ¿Quién empieza de lateral izquierdo? Únase a Sam en su debate sobre quién debería comenzar para Eddie Howe este fin de semana contra los Wolves en la Premier League. Queremos saber en los comentarios a continuación, su lateral izquierdo, extremo izquierdo y derecho, además de quién comienza arriba.
Copy and past this & let us know your answers
Left-back:
Left Wing:
Right Wing:
Striker:
Burn has not done an outstanding job at left back he has been a disaster
They've played absolute garbage lately. I would not even have one of these players in my team. They are all sent for a reason.. To drag Newcastles down and win no trophies. That's why they are here. To fail cos they can't play football. They are reallly bad.
Miggy should be benched he doesnt look like he did b4 in the season but then again who replaces him im not sure maxi is better on the right nd gordan isn't either. Wilson needs to be taken off for abit and we atleast try isak up front. We need to sign a left winger and a dm in the summer like u said to push miggy and push bruno up more. Bruno gave away a silly foul against man u nd they scored from it.
Agree Sam miggy needs benched and reminded that you need to consistent not just scoring in spurts. Also never crosses
Miggy needs a rest and go for it these next 2 games before an inyernational break, Wilson has to stay home even if picked, just not on song.
Need the LB threat to relieve press on asm. Hoping for a return to our early form and finish the season with a flourish before BIG summer.
Is a 442 even thinkable?
Standard BBST across the back
Miggy Bruno Longstaff Gordon midfield
With Isak and Wilson up front
This is where we find out if Eddie is a one track mind. Must change the team too challenge players by benching them. If he starts the same team again in the next 2 games. questions should be asked.
I actually totally agree with your team selection.
We aren't playing poorly, most of the time. But we're starting to concede sloppy goals occasionally. We are often having an ok number of shots but are not creating enough clear cut chances, and when we do the finishing just isn't good enough. Eddie needs to shake things up a bit.
Wilsons got dirt on howe…. obviously
Class video this. Who's edited it?
I think the regular front 3 need a deserved break – Eddie said after the World Cup that players that had been involved would need a break at some point, now they are looking leggy. I'd start the top as you suggested – Maxi Isak and Gordon, bringing Wilson & Miggy on as needed later in the game. I also feel that Murphy has been one of our most dangerous players (there, I said it…) after coming on the past two games, so he could be an option or impact sub.
Maxi has improved significantly from last season – decision making and the amount of times he loses the ball have both improved. I just wish that when he loses the ball and goes down he would pop back up and help the team, rather than sitting hoping for a whistle.
Matt Targett may be fit, but not match fit. He may need to work his minutes up before heading into 90 minutes.
In all cases I trust in Eddie's judgement. I feel he know a bit more than me and sees the lads in training every day. In Eddie I trust!
I wouldn't mind seeing a classic 442 played with lascelles and Murphy rewarded for good performances in last game. Get lots of pace in the midfield and striker pair.
Pope
Trips, lascelles, botman, targett
Murphy, willock, Bruno Gordon
Isak maxi
Drop Wilson and Almiron and rest Burn.
Wilson has been very poor recently!!
I am hoping a bit of cash is splashed this summer to improve the squad. If they are serious about winning it needs to really ratchet up this summer no doubt.
Left-back: Targett
Left Wing: ASM
Right Wing: Gordon
Striker: Isak
Definitely time to change things up a bit
Left-back: Targett
Left Wing: ASM
Right Wing: Gordon
Striker: Isak
I said the same thing when gordon came, he should play on the right so asm can stay in this team
Eddie has to drop Wilson to the bench and play Isak as the lone striker and I would like to see Target at left back.
It you play the same team and formation week after week eventually teams will work you out. The suspension of Jolinton might allow this if Eddie is brave enough
Targett in for Burn.
ASM and Gordon on the wings, Miggy to the bench.
Isak up top, Wilson on the bench.
Things have gotten stale and need changing up to try and kick start some form
Pretty much agree on all fronts. Think Isak's looked bright off the bench, we all know is a great talent and ,for me, Wilson's been generally sloppy since he had that virus. ASM as well, gotta play. Huge creative spark and deserves a chance to play himself into form.
Almiron I think is an interesting one. In that, it's not so much he's missing chances, he hasn't really got any! Teams looked like they've clocked on to Newcastle's patterns of play and he's not the gettin the ball free, in areas to get shots off, anymore. Part of a larger problem.
I just wanna know is isak really howe signing or the chairman's….??
Theres no way Target starts over Burn.
I think we've seen tiny glimpses of a very exciting ASM and Isak partnership. I reckon one match its going to click and we are going to get goals from both. I like Gordon starting as well, He has great ability to cut and dribble in. exciting front 3!!!
Yep, totally agree. Murphy for Longstaff, Lewis for Burn, Eddie Howe out.
4-4-2 with maxi and Isak upfront
No wonder Eddie Howe gets linked with England job -he's turning into southgate! Too cautious too loyal to favourites and too defensive. The criticism of him at Bournemouth was a Keegan style "can't coach defenders". Seems he's gone too far the other way and he's forgot how to attack. Time to unleash isaak, trust asm and use Gordon for what he's bought for. Oh and do some bitching to PIF: what's the point of having richest owners in world if you waste a January window when we sitting 3rd? We coulda been contenders! If we gonna keep bruno when real come knocking we have to convince him this isn't the slowest project ever.
Areet Sam. It simply has to start (the change) with Wilson NOT being the 9. Isak isn't a natural there, but he is quality nonetheless. With him, ASM sparks. Try that with Gordon on the right. We know EH doesn't make too many changes, so without J7, that would leave Targett as another. 🤞 for that as well
Are you wearing a scarf??? Not a waving scarf but an actual scarf??? You are an absolute southerner and I demand an apology in my whatsapp in the next hour 😂😂
Miggy is of average PL standard who had a fantastic purple patch. He needs swopping out for a break and it is quite clear that Wilson has a long term issue on the back of his illness. Isak has earned his chance and deserves a run of starts.
Maxi is devastating on his day but he's inconsistent so start him and if he's not on it replace him at half time.
Maxi is our most talented wide attacker. Start him or sell him.
Isak is our most talented central attacker. Play him or why fork out £63mill when we're limited by Ffp.
It's time our wide attack varied it and played a bit narrower at times to link up with the C/A in and around the box. We've become predictable.
CM need to get their arses in the box more and let rip from 25 yards when they get the chance.
Finally ffs what has happened to the high press. Turnovers in the final third are a distant memory. "Intensity is no longer our Identity".
Agree with your comments +the ones below .. predictable line up..is stale time to mix up the magic.. big
shout for Bruno!