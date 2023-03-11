Resumen del Lincoln City vs Newcastle United Sub-21

Suscríbete: Para obtener más información sobre Lincoln City, visita: Para comprar boletos para los próximos juegos, visita: Lincoln City en Facebook Síguenos en Twitter
Super Freddie Draper🎉🎉
Hi
I don't knock these cup games, they are handy for fringe players to get match fit plus academy players experience first team action and the club gets some prize money as we keep winning !!
they need to kick the under 21s out of the competition they bring no value to it
This competition is a farce, is it not better to concentrate on the league and the F A cup rather than risk picking up injuries in this irrelevant cup ? Onwards and upwards. 🔴⚪️🔴⚪️🔴 up the IMPS Oct twenty two
Result! Up the imps🍺😎👍
Hard game but fans are not paying to watch under 21s and they want to put them in the FA cup as well, may as well scrap all premiership sides from any cup cpmpetitions in the Uk as they only want to play for money stuff
Well atleast 3 or 4 Newcastle fans turned up lol