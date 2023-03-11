Vista previa del partido | Manchester City-Newcastle United

Scott, Iain, Joe y Harry nos brindan su vista previa del próximo partido contra el Manchester City. Conviértase en miembro de Gallowgateshots: asegúrese de suscribirse para obtener más contenido de NUFC durante la temporada. Este podcast es parte de la red @90min Football Siga las redes sociales: GallowgateShots Twitter: AWSF Twitter: GS Facebook: GS Instagram: … Muchas gracias a nuestros patrocinadores de la temporada, asegúrese de visitar su sitio web y redes sociales: Magpin # NUFC #Newcastle #PremierLeague #NewcastleUnited
It's getting to the point where I'd settle for 7th tbh.
Its about percentages and a bit of a raffle when crossing. If you cross a ball in the box there is a good chance you will get counter attacked and concede. Id like to see Isak on the right and move Almeron out to the left. Its a way to get Isak and Wilson in the same team and Almeron will cover Dan Burn.
