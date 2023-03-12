Newcastle United – La Promoción – 2009/10

Revisión del Newcastle United de la campaña del campeonato 2009/10. Newcastle mostró espíritu, lucha y pasión cuando se recuperó del descenso a la Premier League en el primer intento.
I like the music you knaw
Been a Newcastle fan since around 2006 and to this day, this has been my favorite side. I'll never forget this bunch of players.
Was a mint season we battered teams at st james
people want commentry not shit music. good vid though.
Great Newcastle
I love newcastel so much
Here before it’s taken down