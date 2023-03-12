YOURI TIELEMANS AL NEWCASTLE UNITED EN OFERTA DE £ 25 MILLONES DE DÍA DE FECHA LÍMITE!!

Conviértete en miembro de The Magpie Channel TV – Síguenos – Instagram – Twitter – TikTok – #NUFC #Newcastle #Transfers
🚨BREAKING NEWS: Visa has been issued for Alexander Isak!!🙌🏻 Expected to make his debut for #NUFC tonight against Liverpool.
I’ve read Leicester are saying because it’s too late to get a replacement they’ll ask for more than £25m for Tielemans and Leicester are the kings of overpricing and seem to have taken a bit of a huff over the level of our Maddison bids. Would like to see it happen. The window would move from very good to spectacular.
He's only got 12 months on his contract..Sign him!!
..
Gutted these videos are gunna end soon. always look forward to seeing them. hope there is more to talk about in future transfer windows
His permit has been passed acording to sky.
25 million is a steal as you say if we can get it done. When you read out that first 11, what a job the new owners have done in only TWO transfer windows!
Still have to pinch myself that all this real.
Maddison 🇸🇦⚽️🚀👌🏻
Definitely think we bench fodder in January. It's great to land big names but we need a bench like. Reckon we should see West Ham if Paqueta's for sale 🤣. Think we'll do something b4 the window closes. We've had a great window though.
tielemans yes please. know being greedy but luv a cdm and attacker
What wages would he want ?
This is a no brainer for 25 mil Jesus
Get the feeling Arsenal and the rest will wait until the dying stages of the window and gazump and nufc bid for him.
Wont happen. If he leaves it will be for European footy. Is isak a replacement for miggy? I thought he was a striker.
We need Cody Gakpo 23years,189cm, standard liga champion very good players,like Isak,or Joao Pedro or Gancelo Ramos or Kamaldden Sulemana . .while Youri Tilman (25years,176cm)slow move players/Lazy players . .Jack Harrison( 25years,175cm)is better than Tilman, but same not standards liga champion players/mediocre player like Tilman. .
25m is well worth it for him like, I’m actually surprised they don’t want more. It should be a no brainer.
Seems like hes going arsenal
Is this deal actually going to happen 🤔
Arsenal have told him they can’t promise him to be a starter but he’ll start every match at the Toon ????
Does Tielemans play at 6?
£25 million for this player PAY PAY PAY! 💰
I still think Wood will start tonight but I think Isak will come on for the lad 10/15 minutes, possibly earlier depending on the score line and how things are going
The Home Office will be stalling due to the Saudi Muslim Brotherhood link with the fund of our owners. I hate to say it but I told you so. There will be mysterious spanners in the works at every opportunity from now on. Russian oligarchs are one thing but antisemite ISIS financiers and terrorist sponsors are something completely different. Sad but true.
Isak is eligible to play Matty 👍
Tielemans would be great. Hope it’s true. Used to sign him on FIFA few years back! 🖤🤍👍
Gekpo is going to Southampton according to ssn
Tielmans would ease the Paqueta pain
This is a great singing for Newcastle United.
You got me all excited about Gakpo 😂 Don’t get me wrong, Yuri would be a great signing at that price but I feel like we have better cover in the center than we have on the wing. Given the choice, I’d go for upgrade over cover, even though the center is more impactful than the wing
£25m seems low