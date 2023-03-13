Garang Kuol | El nuevo Wonderkid australiano del Newcastle United | Perfil del jugador



Garang Kuol está a punto de fichar por el Newcastle United después de que el club llegara a un acuerdo en principio con los Central Coast Mariners el día de hoy. Garang Kuol se convirtió recientemente en el Socceroo más joven desde Harry Kewell y está siendo ampliamente considerado para ser la cosa más importante en su país de origen. Este video detalla todo lo que necesita saber sobre Garang Kuol y cómo Newcastle United ganó la carrera para colocarlo por delante de Barcelona y Stuttgart. #garangkuol #nufc #newcastle #socceroos

  5. David Marchant

    Just hope he keeps a level head on him but him playing in Portugal with Sporting or Benfica will certainly do that or go other to the Netherlands

