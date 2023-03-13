Garang Kuol | El nuevo Wonderkid australiano del Newcastle United | Perfil del jugador

Garang Kuol está a punto de fichar por el Newcastle United después de que el club llegara a un acuerdo en principio con los Central Coast Mariners el día de hoy. Garang Kuol se convirtió recientemente en el Socceroo más joven desde Harry Kewell y está siendo ampliamente considerado para ser la cosa más importante en su país de origen. Este video detalla todo lo que necesita saber sobre Garang Kuol y cómo Newcastle United ganó la carrera para colocarlo por delante de Barcelona y Stuttgart. #garangkuol #nufc #newcastle #socceroos
Comprar Camisetas de fútbol para adultos y niños desde 15 € y camisetas oficiales de equipos de fútbol. Clica y Recoge GRATUITO en tienda.
Hope you found this useful folks, really like the look of this kid from his limited appearances thus far!
This is long term recruitment at its best. Hope it works out!
Interesting gamble! Coming from all the way around the world ~
He is at my local a league club. I hope he has a great future
Just hope he keeps a level head on him but him playing in Portugal with Sporting or Benfica will certainly do that or go other to the Netherlands