Manchester United 2-0 Newcastle United | RECORRIDO EN VIVO DE LA FINAL DE LA COPA CARABAO

TAKE THAT YA GEORDIE FUCKS
My big team
Wan Bissaka was immense in containing ASM… Man woke up and chose violence
Why is it man UTD fans don't have a clue about football they dont even know what offside is
Well done seriously man u I thank god The creator Ywah elohim and his eternal son yashua jesus christ for our team god bless you all as individual players in our team and may he also bless the manager! Now come on let's celebrate but then it's back to the premier league football and playing every game with true belief in god and the individual and collective talent our team and manager have and if they believe we will be just where god knows we need to be at the end of the season Come on man u keep holding up the line reds 💪🏻💪🏿💪💪🏿💪🏾💪💪🏻💪
Classymero Martinez wan bissaka Varane bleeded for this trophy 🏆.
1:37:15 Casemiro Goal
1:43:05 Botman OG
Benevolent Glazers in forever then…
The Carabao qualifies the holders automatically for CL nxt season…which is actually a bonus for the fans, coz they'll be watching a lot more play-off matches etc…
The commentary kept mentioning how Newcastle were dominating, i saw an EtH masterclass trusting in our immense defense to deal with Newcastle to stop Newcastle playing their usual low block football. 2-0 speaks for itself. Absolutely BUZZING!
Newcastle fan here, congrats on your win very negative tactics by you. Newcastle controlled the game and was clearly the better team and Man U defending for their lives most of second half.
Don’t understand tbh, newcastle play fairer and less cards and stuff, yet they can’t even score a goal. Well done Man United.
Master class from the boys… 6 years worth every minute of it… Well done GGMU ❤️❤️❤️❤️
I love Ten Hag
We are United
Get in there ❤❤💚💛until the end
We are ever winer
ez win