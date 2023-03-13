NEWCASTLE UNITED FC V ARSENAL FC – FINALES DE LA COPA FA 1952 – 1-0



NEWCASTLE UNITED FC V ARSENAL FC – FINALES DE LA COPA FA 1952 – 1-0 . La final de la Copa FA de 1952 fue el partido final de la puesta en escena de la Football Association Challenge Cup (más conocida como FA Cup) de 1951–52, la principal competición de copa del fútbol inglés. El partido fue disputado por Newcastle United y Arsenal en el estadio de Wembley en Londres el sábado 3 de mayo de 1952. Newcastle aparecía en su undécima final en total y su segunda final consecutiva, mientras que era la sexta final del Arsenal y la segunda en tres años.

16 comentarios en “NEWCASTLE UNITED FC V ARSENAL FC – FINALES DE LA COPA FA 1952 – 1-0

  4. NILTON DA SILVA

    Parabéns! 👏👏👏👏👏👏
    🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆
    Parabéns também pela excelente imagem.
    👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏

  9. AlboAdicto

    Un chileno hizo marco ese gol y fue el primer extranjero en ser goleador de la liga inglésa Robledo por el Newcastle y estaba John Lennon en el estadio

  13. Jayeevee

    when i was a kid NUFC had won most fa cups or been in most finals one of the two… next 50 years… our survey says….uh ur

  14. Pablo newell

    An 11 years old John Lennon made a picture of the goal,that would be many years later(1974), the cover of his albun Walls and Bridges.

