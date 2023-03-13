NEWCASTLE UNITED FC V ARSENAL FC – FINALES DE LA COPA FA 1952 – 1-0 . La final de la Copa FA de 1952 fue el partido final de la puesta en escena de la Football Association Challenge Cup (más conocida como FA Cup) de 1951–52, la principal competición de copa del fútbol inglés. El partido fue disputado por Newcastle United y Arsenal en el estadio de Wembley en Londres el sábado 3 de mayo de 1952. Newcastle aparecía en su undécima final en total y su segunda final consecutiva, mientras que era la sexta final del Arsenal y la segunda en tres años.
Robledo amazing 🇨🇱👏👏
Vengo a ver a Jorge Robledo! Saludos desde Pichidegua.
Robledo
Parabéns! 👏👏👏👏👏👏
🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆
Parabéns também pela excelente imagem.
👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏
Thanks for the post. Its appreciated
I was a spectator at this match, my first fa cup final.
Oh I say. Jolly hockeysticks what what.
I was one month old when this final took place, 19 years later beat Liverpool their
Un chileno hizo marco ese gol y fue el primer extranjero en ser goleador de la liga inglésa Robledo por el Newcastle y estaba John Lennon en el estadio
Jorge Robledo
The brains to win two world wars, but not the sence to introduce substitutes, amazing
of this party John Lennon made the drawing of its cover walls and bridges
when i was a kid NUFC had won most fa cups or been in most finals one of the two… next 50 years… our survey says….uh ur
An 11 years old John Lennon made a picture of the goal,that would be many years later(1974), the cover of his albun Walls and Bridges.
Wish a was born in the late 30s imagine sein is win three fa cups man in 5 years
Robledo is chilean