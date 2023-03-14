¡¡¡EL NEWCASTLE UNITED POR FIN HACER UN EMPUJÓN POR PAQUETA!!!

¡¡Nunca ha habido un vínculo oficial entre Newcastle United y Lucas Paquetá en todo el verano, hasta ahora!! Varios periodistas ahora informan que Newcastle United finalmente hará un esfuerzo para traer a Paquetá al club. Sin embargo, esto puede iniciar un efecto dominó que significa que otros grandes equipos pueden unirse a la carrera. También se ha informado que se realizará un acercamiento para el joven marsellés Bamba Dieng. La tienda online de Toon Review ya está disponible. Obtenga la mercancía de su canal desde aquí: si aprecia el canal y lo que hacemos, puede donar al canal presionando el botón «Gracias» debajo del video. Conviértase en miembro de la familia The Toon Review: si disfruta el programa, no olvide presionar el botón Me gusta y ayúdenos a seguir haciendo crecer el canal. Si eres nuevo y te gusta lo que ves o aún no lo has hecho, considera suscribirte al canal. #NEWCASTLEUNITED #LUCASPAQUETA #THETOONREVIEW Ahora tenemos un servidor Discord en el que puede registrarse aquí: Twitter: @thetoonreview Facebook: Instagram: thetoonreview Consultas comerciales: pd.toonreview@gmail.com
Maybe Eddie doesn’t want just anybody to spoil the team vibes ,so he stops Ashworth if the player doesn’t suit , maybe that’s the hold up,
The New Striker bid , he looks red hot , on utube
I hope Paqueta , does come , ,it would be amazing , even if PSG ect , come in , Paqs Brain is with Newcastle , I don’t think he’s greedy with wages , like Rabbit a lot Rabiot signing for Man United
Love the idea of a Brazilian midfield! Love paqueta 😍
Has anyone actually watched this paqueta??? his defensive work rate is probably not good enough for midfield in prem and he holds onto the ball too long and gets surrounded instead of passing it
They will be going for Avacola, a young player from Madrid. He met Eddie this morning, He will provide cover down the right. …..medical, tomorrow morning. Transfer fee announcement after medical…….
Mr lucas p is the midfielder for me . Bin saying it since day 1
i still dont think we get Paqueta as much as that midfield would be awesome but when the copa america hits we have no midfield lol
The absolute best case scenario would be a world class midfield of home grown Geordies. However, this is not a perfect world and although many will say next best would be a world class England national team midfield all in Black and White. I'm quite happy to have a Brazilian trio. I like their way of playing, it is intuitive, flamboyant, skill based and they know how to entertain.
It's great news and the bidding war will commence. £33,000,000 plus is the starting bid. Now we will see if the new owners are really willing to part with their oil and loan money or not. Do not forget, it is equally important for us to ensure Paqueta does not sign for a different premiership club.
Completely different squad if those two come in. It’s hard to believe but those in charge are doing it and doing it right. Love the shorter videos work has been nuts can’t always do the long ones.
I hope the powers that be read these comments. Just look at them! That tells a story and this is why I trust the owners as they are listening to us. I don't think Arsenal of Man City fans are getting as excited about this as they should be and hopefully Paqueta himself knows that. Bruno and us fans wins this deal for us I think.
I hope newcastle gets paqueta. Tired of all these rich clubs getting the best players. Spread the talent around.
if he better than bruno im all for it but i have my doubts that he will be half as good as him
This has been a long time coming, what a signing he would be for us. However if we're competing with Man City I'm not too convinced we'll get him if he's after CL football. I also think he'll cost the same amount as what Leicester want for Maddison which I don't think we'll offer Paul
Love the dieng signing also watch the ligue 1 alot very talented player not sure it's the established or proven striker we need but we thought Chris wood been that sort of player would bring that for us but he just hasn't in my opinion we need someone profilic in goal Wilson class on his day but isn't very consistent and injury prone and we can't afford to go into the season without a decent striker not if we want to push on
Hope🙏
Of course but don't really understand why they have left it so late. So conservative optimism only I'm afraid. Nevertheless, fingers crossed that we will see both over the line.
"officially" linked to Paqueta? Says who? It's all press rumours
If we get Paqueta then we are a top 6 side!
Would love him at this club, phenomenal player
Been waiting for this all summer, really hope it happens
Where has this news came from?
Exciting is the right word when mentioning this guy. Beats Hendrick from Burnley on a free……remember those days.
I wonder what our interest in Paqueta means for the Maddison situation. Hopefully we can get one or the other signed, and not be disappointed and end up getting neither.
Hope this happens, buzzing
I thought we were close to the fair play limit Paul
Absolutely exciting news! But its a new striker that we desperately need in case of injuries.
OMG Paul so excited……. Just hope Bruno can influence his mate. Fully understand your reservations with Man City in the frame. Fingers crossed 🤞😊
Why hasn't it been done earlier,then go for Maddison 60 million,come on toon
Get both deals done ASAP and pay what ever it takes
Exciting news mate. You made me laugh when l saw u in real life from a distance…your a big chap but on your youtube channels youlook tiny haha..l think its beacause you sit so low …you look on youtube like u 5.5 and little 😀😄…anyways..totally agree with you. Exciting news ..l would live to see him come…for once a players agent may have a positive effect for us…l believe he will push for nufc move cos of bruno as well….not every footballer moves just for money like lingard. I just turned down a better paid job as enjoy people l with where l am…some footballers have values to…a small amount for sure…but look a bruno…he moved to us fir the footbsll..for the challange. Lets face it..botman..bruno…they moved here as they relish the challange and direction we going…this is exactly the sort of players we want…players with heart…that loyally promote club encouraging others to come…this is such exciting times for nufc…yes we need more goal scorers for sure…but l believe we will get them soon…anyway thanks for info …good job 👍
A new we would go for him am buzzing here jumping up and down
I’m crossing my fingers, my toes and my eyes for this deal to go through…
I have a good feeling on both of these guys. Like you said Paul, you can bet that Bruno will be in his ear, though I don't think it will take much convincing.
just need a striker asap: hope we can get that done this window too
Now we have jonjo having to undergo surgery and set to miss half of the season, we now need to add to that midfield. We need depth and quality on and off the bench.
Most of all joelinton could end up being in the Brazilian squad playing with Bruno and Lucas if they hit it off would love to see that . 😎🙌🖤⚪🖤⚪🖤⚪🖤
This signing would be epic and speed up our euro chances no end.
Hope he comes and adds value ,but don't like too much clicks in dressing room ,undoes the unity of the squad
Bamba Dieng 1 goal in 10 European games, 7 goals in 30 Ligue 1 games. What’s that price tag? 😳😑😂😂
Let's hope he can score goals when callum Wilson is out injured next month…its a striker we need ..