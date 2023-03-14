



*** Grandes noticias *** ¡Bruno habla! | Eddie e Inglaterra… ¡Aún no! | Noticias NUFC. Desde que Bruno ha llegado al Newcastle United ha estado sensacional. Los informes de los medios luego comienzan a vincularlo con alejarse del club, sin embargo, Bruno ahora ha hablado sobre dónde ve su futuro. Eddie Howe también ha estado hablando sobre el trabajo de Inglaterra, Joelinton está en el radar de la selección de Brasil y podríamos estar por Mason Mount.



