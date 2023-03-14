*** Grandes noticias *** ¡Bruno habla! | Eddie e Inglaterra… ¡Aún no! | Noticias NUFC. Desde que Bruno ha llegado al Newcastle United ha estado sensacional. Los informes de los medios luego comienzan a vincularlo con alejarse del club, sin embargo, Bruno ahora ha hablado sobre dónde ve su futuro. Eddie Howe también ha estado hablando sobre el trabajo de Inglaterra, Joelinton está en el radar de la selección de Brasil y podríamos estar por Mason Mount. La tienda online de Toon Review ya está disponible. Obtenga la mercancía de su canal desde aquí: The Toon Review se enorgullece de colaborar con el canal de YouTube de Loaded Mag NUFC. Puede suscribirse a ellos aquí: @loadedmagnufc Si aprecia el canal y lo que hacemos, puede donar al canal presionando el botón «Gracias» debajo del video. Conviértase en miembro de la familia The Toon Review: si disfruta el programa, no olvide presionar el botón Me gusta y ayúdenos a seguir haciendo crecer el canal. Si eres nuevo y te gusta lo que ves o aún no lo has hecho, considera suscribirte al canal. The Toon Review se enorgullece de patrocinar al equipo de fútbol femenino U8 de Cramlington United para la temporada 2022-23. #NEWCASTLEUNITED #NUFCNEWS #THETOONREVIEW Ahora tenemos un servidor de Discord en el que puede registrarse aquí: Twitter: @thetoonreview Facebook: Instagram: thetoonreview Consultas comerciales: pd.toonreview@gmail.com
Yeah, Bruno looks content on trying to help take the club places for the fans. Sure he was the only one who cried and showed a deep heart towards us not winning the Carabao cup. Its all coming sooner or later.
And for Howe…. I want to him to stay and grow old with us. Haha
Bruno will be a legend, and would love to have mason mount at the toon very good player
I thought all NUFC fans had developed common sense and ceased the ludicrous nonsense of over-expectations but, apparently not.
If we only finish 10th it would be a definite improvement on last season. And as for calls to spend $1000000 in the next window, or more stupidly for Howe’s dismissal… bugger me, some people need to find where they left their brains or start switching these under-used organs on when they wake up each day.
#HTL
This guy makes watching us play an absolute pleasure. Win, lose or draw. Top top top quality footballer and so entertaining to watch week in week out the way he controls the midfield. BRUNO 🇧🇷
I had no concerns about Bruno and Eddie H and don't listen to scaremonger stories 👍 Just finished work so all this info in the vlog is news to me. Thank you 😀👍
He needs to calm.down during games.
Somtimes he tries too hard.
Look forward to Matteo his wee son donning the B&W for us
Bruno is everything you want in a player at your club, love the Guy and his Brazilian mate JL (who should be in Brazil squad) imagine a Maddison type playing with them both, nice! Pep wants to come to NUFC, not the other way around 😂. Short term??? Sounds like he is next England Manager and maybe sooner than we think😢. Mount not for me, there are many better players for more value. Thanks for great update Paul.
Bruno is now 25 years old, 3 years from now it is not selling or the selling price has fallen, if there is an offer from Real Madrid who can refuse, he has the ambition to appear in the champions league, thankfully he can win, and it is there if he joins Real Madrid, he had hoped to be able appearing in the champions league with Newcastle United, but looking at the transfer market last winter who prefers to buy fake players, Bruno firmly chose to leave and join Real Madrid, he is a normal human being he doesn't want to rot with a team handled by unprofessional management and there is an element of looking for personal gain in every transfer market.#I'm a big fan of Newcastle United but I've been very disappointed with the purchases in the transfer market last summer and winter, and don't trust the management of nufc anymore.,next Newcastle United just bought James Maddison and Diaby £ 150M😈😠😬, after the club fell to 15th place, then sell and buy another club😈😠, replace /change and don't take this nufc management😬😠 take employees who are professional and loyal to team progress. 😳
Eddie howe is 100% the best English manager atm.
I Know You Love Football Specifically Newcastle United But Your Financially Idiotic It’s So pathetic, The Why You Speaks About Bruno Trying To Hide How Worried You Are About Him Leaving Newcastle Let Me Assure You This (The New Owners Will Never Build A Team Around Bruno Or Any Other Player)No Matter How Good He Is Because No Matter How Long He Stays One Day Eventually He Will Leave . No More Messi Barcelona, Ronaldo Man-united Miserable Endings Stories New Castle Is A Whole Team Not One Player 🧠
Eddie do the reet thing and make Bruno captain next season ..!! It's a nee brainer
I Don't understand we have a few bad games and people want Eddie out look what he's done over this past yr dose anyone really think there's anyone that could have done what he's done
Declan rice should be top priority. And a LB maybe a RW.
I'm anticipating a spending spree this summer. The Chairman's reaction to the cup run seems to have whetted their appetite for more. Hope so.
We’ve got Bruno in the middle ⬛️⬜️⬛️⬜️⬛️⬜️⬛️⬜️⬛️⬜️
He's an absolute worrier of a player. Box to box MF with guile and bags of talent. Who you know will give you 100% every single game. There arn't many of them sorts of players left these day's. God I hope we keep a hold of him.
Bruno’s a gem 💎 decent person as well as a decent player. We’re very lucky to have him.❤
''A great MAN and manager'', therein lies the truth, Howe cares about the players and their families as a friend. That has to be a positive, could you see Bruce doing that? Always suspected if you asked Howe which he preferred, the daily training or match day, he would say the former. As for buying anyone from Chelsea, they have that many on their books it might be a case of buy one get one free.😀
bruno getting better all the time great to see bruno get a award outstanding
Bruno learning English so quickly just shows how he applies himself, what a player and leader in the clubhouse.
Not mad on mount hope it's a smoke screen for Madison I'd also take Toney and wardprowse
Dont forget football is a business as well jhst ask Dan Ashworth,Shelvey and Wood.Sentiment goes out ghe window when form drops .just hope we buying a top 4 team to compete when the sjmmer transfer window opens
We have signed quite a few great players over the years, but I really think Bruno will top them all, I can see world class written all over him, as a player & individual. He will become captain, His statue will be built out of bronze & take its place alongside Shearer & Sir Bobby Robson, quite probably holding the champions league cup.
Bruno knows how loved he is here and I have no concern at all that he'd jump ship. Pep is a clever man, I agree there's nothing wrong with complementing an opposition player but I wouldn't be surprised either if he's tried to plant the seed. This is what top managers do Paul, Mourinho and Fergie were best at it.
Bruno Bruno Bruno. Best signing we have made in a long time. He has quickly become the main man.
I will talk about this later
We need a man like brozovic. Bruno is a more mobile player. He needs willocks freedom
Interesting regarding Mount. I wonder if there are any other players we could nab from under Liverpool's carpet this summer??
Thanks Paul! See you later
When Eddie was not in management he went to watch and admire different managers tactics and styles and he's come to Newcastle to show what he's learned and it's showing very well
I like all love Bruno! He is truly mint and our keystone.
I'd like to see him get a spell as an 8, as he wants too. Aye that could change any #10 thoughts (Mads for example), yet a solid DM could add next level to our spine.
Another great news show Paul. Thanks.
I have seen a number of interviews with Bruno plus one with his partner. In my opinion neither of them seem to want to go anywhere. They love the area and his parents seem to love then place too. He is genuinely proud that little Matteo is an real geordie. He is going nowhere.
As for Pep, like Mourino he had close ties to the place through Sir Bobby and Pep comes across as a real genuine guy.
As for Eddie I can't see him going anywhere, and rightly so until he is no longer fit enough to train with the lads on the training pitch as that is the side of the job he has said he loves many times. I think that some fans want him out due to frustration at the continual selection of Wilson whe not only is he not scoring but is not playing well, while Isak looks so much better when he comes on. I get frustrated with this but at my age, I can remember our last cup final win, know that we don't know all the facts of why Eddie is selecting the players he does. I am sure that makes these decisions for genuine reasons so am happy with that.
We are here to take the place of spurs and cement our top 4 place but we need to start signing better or at least the same level as bruno we have to much deadwood atm 6-7 in at least 5-6 out eddy has to be ruthless in the summer there’s no question on eddy hes the man to take us forward all this eddy out nonsense needs to stop and get bruno on a lengthy contract
Keep Mason Mount he’s not worth it, get Maddison.