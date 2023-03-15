Cómo Newcastle United construyó la mejor defensa de la Premier League hasta ahora | FC ESPN

Don Hutchison se une a Gab Marcotti en The Gab and Juls Show para explicar cómo Eddie Howe y Newcastle United lograron crear la defensa más fuerte de la temporada de la Premier League hasta el momento. ✔ Suscríbete a ESPN+: ✔ Suscríbete a ESPN FC en YouTube:
Gabs finds it hard to talk positively about Newcastle.
Not always about the same 4 Teams good to see some other clubs getting attention for playing great Football.
With 300 billion you can buy the best of everything lol
think this idiot is clueless about football American knows nothing about oor football
Sorry..Trippier 1 dimensional? You buffoon! Switched off at that point..
Hwtl
The best part of our transfer strategy is, we haven't overpaid for any player in a desperate move.. Isak's signing was expensive no doubt, but one statement signing was needed, and he hasn't contributed much as of now, but hoping he will justify his price when he's fit and running.. Newcastle as a team and the wonder work being executed by Eddie Howe hasn't been respected as they deserve but everyone is just talking about the amount of money being spent, which is absolutely ridiculous
This American guy is absolutely deluded….Trippier one dimensional and poor at defending, what's he smoking
These two helmets giving Howe tips on coaching our back four hahahaha
Trippier one dimensional?
The bloke won La Liga when Messi was in the league
Botman is lightning fast and Trippier is defensively suspect… just say you haven't watched them much.
Botman and Trippier. Trippier has been one of the most underrated English defenders for years. He is a solid world class player.
Botman is absolutely brilliant. He doesnt get into many highlight reels, because he shuts everything down. Theres no highlights because Botman said no. Every time. A no nonsense, solid old skool center back.
Trippier is absolutely brilliant
They did it the old-fashioned way… they bought almost entirely new players. LOL
One question to the toon army, has this been worth a 14 year wait… I’m loving everything about my football club, just not the fact how hard is it to get a ticket!
Because They have the very finest English manager in world football.
Him and the board seem to have a brilliant relationship and he also works great with Dan Ashworth.
It’s just a very smooth machine right now. So impressed with Howe’s work but also with individual players also!
Everyone at Newcastle are stepping up to be counted right now. From the dinner ladies and kitman to the players on the pitch.
Conte is an overrated manager.
this team will fall off soon, best is 8th place finish
he needs 2 watch newcastle more… trippier has been awesome
Isak hasn't contributed because of injury, he's been great when he actually played.
Talking about Newcastle Utd, this guy says “when Moyes was at Utd” 🙄 he’s now at West Ham Utd. Nob 👎
As a Newcastle fan I love how much Don Hutchison loves Newcastle. Obviously I know he is a Geordie but with him having a previous history with Sunderland you never fully know where their loyalties lie. On ESPN you can see his eyes light up when talking about Newcastle.
Liverpool and Tottenham are not big 6, never were. Neecastle coming for all of u
Gabby's put a bit of weight on since last I saw him. Knows his stuff even though he knows little about Newcastle.
Barcelona has the least GA in Laliga but having less goals doesn't mean that you have the best defence. Its about standing up in important games for your club
Newcastle has a good chance at grabbing the FA Cup at least.
How do wide players, wingers, usually get the ball in a dangerous position? In modern football it's usually by a crossfield pass or over the top down the side. In both cases a tall good heading defender will have a big advantage over a typical smallish built winger type. If he has a good starting position and know when he can win the ball and when he can't. Burn's been around the block a few times and doesn't get flustered easily, and the coaching staff are feeding him all the information he needs to consistently be in the correct starting position. Eg, when this opponent player has the ball be there relative to your man and Botman because then you're likely to cut out a crossfield pass, or be there when they're playing out from the back so you can intercept a ball over the top.
Maybe Gab should stick to Italian football or hockey