ESPECTÁCULO DE TRANSFERENCIA DE NEWCASTLE UNITED Y ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Todavía está muy tranquilo en el frente de transferencia de Newcastle United en este momento mientras se preparan para volar a Portugal para el próximo capítulo en su preparación de pretemporada. Un jugador que ha estado fuertemente vinculado en Benjamin Seska, por lo que lo revisaremos y veremos sus estadísticas y lo que puede aportar al Newcastle United. También estaremos charlando sobre cualquier novedad del club.
how do i get into the fpl league mate? do you have a code to join?
Paqueta is the ONLY player big enough to raise the bar and put NUFC on the world stage. Essential to attract top CF's. 55Mill would do it and top CF transfers would sit up and take notice.
I've complained again and got an email back that pretty much said like it or lump it no voucher or anything
Thanks for Gracies shout out on the show last night,she was chuffed to bits!
Great show Paul . . I missed it live but just caught up now.
Hiya Ditchey, I cant wait unitil Newcastle get a new striker, do you think Chris Wood is the worsed striker Newcastle has ever had? I think its a toss up between Wood and Andeas Andersson, this is Choppy in Whitehaven, Cumbria, England
Once saw Ronaldo tear apart England u21's, and I thought wow, here is a player. Sesko is more likely to be the next Rocky Van Wolfswinkle than the next Ronaldo. Wish him all the luck in the world though.
He’s too slow
Must say Alex is very intelligent guy, I love his calmness, logic and way of throwing dialogue, he can easily be fit in any world class tic football show
Paul, do a little video for the inside of the cleaned up SJP? Your impressions, share any pics or a little video
Will someone please send me the Fpl code so I can join the league don’t have social media and can’t find the code 🙏!!!
I too am getting concerns, we made basically three signings before Ashworth got sat down and since, nothing. Yeah I know there has been every player linked with us at some point but, Etikite, almost there, Diaby, yes no yes no, no. FFS a striker is absolute must get now if no-one else.
Instead of spending millions on a young unproven striker, why not put Munoz in the 1st team squad until January, see how he does?
I've taken to listening to you at around 4am, while getting ready and peddling my bike to work. The only toon channel I listen to on a regular basis, and get right to the end of the video.
Lingard 200k a week if he scores 10, 12 to 15 goals a season sounds good value to me, we paid 25mil for Chris wood? For me lingard would of been value for money.. I bet he scores in both games against us if he plays then everyone will be saying we should of got him.
LAD'S. I'D SAY. WE'VE ALREADY MADE A MARQUEE SIGNING. BUT. IT JUST SO HAPPENS. HE'S A DEFENDER. IF SVEN BOTMAN ISN'T A MARQUEE SIGNING. THEN ITS ONLY COS HE'S A CENTRE BACK. I'VE SAID IT EVERY WEEK. HAVE PATIENCE. HAVE FAITH IN THE NEW OWNERS. I'D HAVE A GUESS. THEY KNOW WHAT THERE DOING
seems like the golf is PIF main focus with over a billion spent on gaining golf pros, how about forking out a paltry £40m for Paquetta ?
Shit, only 1hr 33 minutes and 28 seconds, you only sit on ye arse. Love you guys, u keep me sane.
I know we don't want to get ripped off, but I get the feeling that we are kicking a lot of tires at present…I think diaby is worth 60 million given his output, contract length, and age. I do worry that he is not premier league tested and that he is a bit small. Diaby is not an undiscovered talent, he is an established champions league tested player. If you want to sign him, he would not come cheap…
The hardest part is managing expectations after 14 years of misery, Forest it could go Pete Tong very quickly
Newcastle transfer window has been a massive disappointment. Why not bid for Reuben Neves????!