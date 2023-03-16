El Manchester United hará un movimiento para Harry Kane si el Tottenham se pierde entre los 4 primeros

► Suscríbase a Sky Sports News: John Cross de The Mirror y Charlotte Duncker de The Times discuten los informes de que el Manchester United intentará fichar a Harry Kane en el verano si el Tottenham no se clasifica para la Liga de Campeones de la próxima temporada. #SkySportsNews #SkySports #HarryKane ► Para conocer las últimas noticias sobre transferencias: Más de Sky Sports en YouTube: ► Sky Sports Retro: ► Sky Sports: ► Sky Sports Football: ► Sky Sports Boxing: ► Sky Sports F1: ► Sky Sports Cricket: ► Sky Sports Golf: ► Para obtener información sobre la licencia del contenido de Sky Sports News, puede obtener más información aquí:
Camisetas de fútbol , NBA y NFL baratas de la mejor calidad y de los mejores equipos y selecciones del mundo de Hombre,Mujer y Niños.
Tottenham Hotspur isn't really a direct competitor to United. History is very clear on this
What about if Man UTD misses top four? It will be another story
Don't want kane at United
Man U will not make any deal for can. Stop all this British propaganda. If he was that good would he need all you media pundit to find him a new club? Just keep United out of your stupid propaganda
Not Harry 💀💀
Firstly, this is in ‘The Sun’, notorious for never getting a transfer story correct.
Secondly, as a United fan I just don’t see Kane and Fernandes working well in the same team, Kane will be dropping into Fernandes space constantly.
Thirdly, this is Spurs, they turned down £120m from Man City the summer after Covid!!
we need oshimen not an outdated spurs striker
Don’t want Kane 😬
Of Kane were even just 2 years younger I would have said we bid for him but we need a striker who will be good for at least 6-7 years and not 2-3.
Why are people slating kane saying he has 1 or 2 more seasons? He's not even 30 yet, look at Benzema. Kane is the missing piece in our starting 11. Then we need to look at our squad options.
Buy osimen
We do not need or want Kane 🤦🏾♂️
Yeah, let me go to that team that just got beat 7-0.
buying kane will undo all the progress united made last year
It’s funny how nowadays the deluded generation thinks you need every trophy in the world to have a good career
We don’t need him thank you for 100 million absolutely not may be 20 million oky we can accept it for bench
rvp can play wide as winger…kane like deadwood striker
Too old, and if he leaves he will be so jaded by failing at Tottenham I wouldn’t be surprised his motivation falls off a cliff.
i want osimhen or Vlahovic
Kane needs to go Barca only club that suits him I think
Oshimen is a much better choice!!!
No. United don't want him.
Media want united to want him.
Most over rated striker ever.
Scores all the goals except when he the team needs to win a final or semi or quarter.