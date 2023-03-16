El Manchester United hará un movimiento para Harry Kane si el Tottenham se pierde entre los 4 primeros



► Suscríbase a Sky Sports News: John Cross de The Mirror y Charlotte Duncker de The Times discuten los informes de que el Manchester United intentará fichar a Harry Kane en el verano si el Tottenham no se clasifica para la Liga de Campeones de la próxima temporada. #SkySportsNews #SkySports #HarryKane ► Para conocer las últimas noticias sobre transferencias: Más de Sky Sports en YouTube: ► Sky Sports Retro: ► Sky Sports: ► Sky Sports Football: ► Sky Sports Boxing: ► Sky Sports F1: ► Sky Sports Cricket: ► Sky Sports Golf: ► Para obtener información sobre la licencia del contenido de Sky Sports News, puede obtener más información aquí:

Camisetas de fútbol , NBA y NFL baratas de la mejor calidad y de los mejores equipos y selecciones del mundo de Hombre,Mujer y Niños.

22 comentarios en “El Manchester United hará un movimiento para Harry Kane si el Tottenham se pierde entre los 4 primeros

  4. benjamin moses

    Man U will not make any deal for can. Stop all this British propaganda. If he was that good would he need all you media pundit to find him a new club? Just keep United out of your stupid propaganda

  6. Lawrence Contreras

    Firstly, this is in ‘The Sun’, notorious for never getting a transfer story correct.
    Secondly, as a United fan I just don’t see Kane and Fernandes working well in the same team, Kane will be dropping into Fernandes space constantly.
    Thirdly, this is Spurs, they turned down £120m from Man City the summer after Covid!!

  9. Account User

    Of Kane were even just 2 years younger I would have said we bid for him but we need a striker who will be good for at least 6-7 years and not 2-3.

  10. 187Clemens

    Why are people slating kane saying he has 1 or 2 more seasons? He's not even 30 yet, look at Benzema. Kane is the missing piece in our starting 11. Then we need to look at our squad options.

  18. N1netyfirst

    Too old, and if he leaves he will be so jaded by failing at Tottenham I wouldn’t be surprised his motivation falls off a cliff.

  22. K R

    No. United don't want him.

    Media want united to want him.

    Most over rated striker ever.
    Scores all the goals except when he the team needs to win a final or semi or quarter.

Los comentarios están cerrados.