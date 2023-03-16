Reconstruyo el NEWCASTLE UNITED de forma REALISTA 👀

Contacto para propuestas comerciales: canisports@digitalsportsmgmt.com Vínculos sociales: CaniSports2 para obtener más Modo de carrera: Sorare Videos: Videos exclusivos en FacebookGaming: Twitter: Instagram: Únase a Youtube Scouts Discord aquí:
Puedes comprar todas las camisetas oficiales de fútbol en futbolmania, la tienda de las mejores Camisetas de fútbol – Devolución gratis.
whenever i tried to sim for a season there is always some players that is not happy, lack of game time, 0 sharpness, etc. i wonder if Cani having the same problem
I hate how people doesn't understand how financial fair play works. Newcastle can only spend that much accordingly with their general revenue in a season. Same was for Man City and PSG.
Sign Antony from united
Sign Alzate he is a Colombian cm and he is insane for me
When I did this last FIFA I signed Bruno Guimares as the first transfer. Two months later it happened in real life. Call me pro scout
it wasnt offside
Newcastle doing a rebuild irl
The green kit is for the PIF and a Saudi Arabian inspired kit
fam you want to play botman because your back up cb is shite… stop fooling us and make a proper rebuilt…
i feel like new castle are bargain rebuilding until they become a respectable club that players wouldn’t mind playing for so they don’t have to massively overpay to convince them to come, and then they will start using their unlimited funds
Chelsea rebuild needed
How do I get the player ratings up so many times in 1 season while for me they go up 1 per season
What fifa camera setting is this?
Bro wore Saudi Arabia kit in the final
Think you got Confernce League in the second season, cause u won the Carabao Cup in the first season
As a Newcastle Fan loving this video, you are one of the most career mode channel going thank you for this!! I'm currently doing Roma career really enjoyed it but it'd made me realise there is very little Italy wonderkids from what I could find?
not even remotely realistic
Why don't you do a series of one club and have lods of episodes ( please do another newcastle series of episodes ) and do it for 5 seasons for each club you do but you have to make it realistic
Get wan bissaka out of that shirt
waarom heb jij een baard en een snor meneer
So I haven’t watched your videos in a wild but saw you have done a Newcastle rebuild so had to watch it, have to say you’re looking healthy and the gym work is really showing, you’re smashing it 💪
Rebuild Sunderland. plz and thanks
I switched off when you sold dan burn
Foden before Mount every time. Rashford is overrated. Saka has more.
You should rebuild arsenal cause we all know they can’t win crap 😂
I know he's crap on fifa but Dan Burn has been phenomenal this season, not even joking when I say he's been one of the best fullbacks in the league