Newcastle United 3-0 Ujpest Dozsa (final de la Copa de Ferias entre ciudades de 1969, partido de ida)

Newcastle United 3-0 Ujpest Dozsa – Jueves 29 de mayo de 1969 (Final de la Copa de Ferias entre ciudades de 1969, Ida)
@FionaNUFC – Could you possibly upload these requested NEWCASTLE UNITED full matches from Sky Sports Coverage please?
**NEWCASTLE UNITED [vs] CHELSEA – Monday 5th May 2008
**ASTON VILLA [vs] NEWCASTLE UNITED – Sunday 24th May 2009
**NEWCASTLE UNITED [vs] ARSENAL – Wednesday 5th December 2007
**DERBY COUNTY [vs] NEWCASTLE UNITED – Monday 17th September 2007
**NEWCASTLE UNITED [vs] MIDDLESBROUGH – Monday 8th May 2009
**CHELSEA [vs] NEWCASTLE UNITED – Wednesday 2nd May 2012
**NEWCASTLE UNITED [vs] TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR – Monday 22nd October 2007
**BIRMINGHAM CITY [vs] NEWCASTLE UNITED – Monday 17th March 2008
**NEWCASTLE UNITED [vs] ARSENAL – Sunday 13th May 2013
**CHELSEA [vs] NEWCASTLE UNITED – Wednesday 13th December 2006
**NEWCASTLE UNITED [vs] MANCHESTER CITY – Wednesday 2nd January 2008
**LIVERPOOL [vs] NEWCASTLE UNITED – Wednesday 20th September 2006
**NEWCASTLE UNITED [vs] ARSENAL – Saturday 5th February 2011
**BIRMINGHAM CITY [vs] NEWCASTLE UNITED – Saturday 29th April 2006
**NEWCASTLE UNITED [vs] MANCHESTER CITY – Saturday 4th May 2012
**EVERTON [vs] NEWCASTLE UNITED – Sunday 12th May 2012
**NEWCASTLE UNITED [vs] PORTSMOUTH – Monday 27th April 2009
**CHELSEA [vs] NEWCASTLE UNITED – Saturday 29th December 2007
**NEWCASTLE UNITED [vs] MANCHESTER CITY – Monday 20th October 2008
**LIVERPOOL [vs] NEWCASTLE UNITED – Sunday 3rd May 2009
**NEWCASTLE UNITED [vs] CHELSEA – Saturday 4th April 2009
**CHELSEA [vs] NEWCASTLE UNITED – Saturday 22nd November 2008
.e.t.c.
@FionaNUFC – Could you possibly upload some – if not all – BBC MATCH OF THE DAY highlights of Newcastle United from seasons 2004/05 to 2008/09 please?