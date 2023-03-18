West Brom v Newcastle United, 5ª ronda de la Copa FA, 16 de febrero de 1974



El West Bromwich Albion de Segunda División recibe al Newcastle United de primera división en la quinta ronda de la Copa FA 1973-74. Con el respaldo de una paliza de 5-1 sobre Coventry en la liga y respaldado por aproximadamente 15,000 fanáticos, United es simplemente demasiado fuerte para The Throstles. Asistencia: 42.699 Exclusivo de la página de Facebook Newcastle United: imágenes y videoclips muy raros de 1980 a 1994

23 comentarios en “West Brom v Newcastle United, 5ª ronda de la Copa FA, 16 de febrero de 1974

  3. John Ruby

    Saturdays as a kid in the 70's was great , Bruce's Generation Game , Morcombe & Wise , Mum making Sandwhices and Tea before MOTD with Mum and Dad , then over to BBC 2 for the late night Horror Movie , Magic

  6. Colin Westwood

    I remember this match well. Men against boys I'm afraid. We beat Notts county 4-0 in round 3. Everton 1-0 at the Hawthorns after a replay. We drew 0-0 at Goodison Park on the Sunday. Our support at Everton was equal to Newcastles support at the Hawthorns….BOING BOING. Newcastle reached Wembley that season only to lose 0-3 to Kevin Keegan's inspired Liverpool……🇬🇧👍.

  7. Malcolm Fraser

    What a memory, I went on the United Automobile Co bus that picked up all round the NE for away games, as a 17 year old it was amazing, 42,699 I think of which half were Geordies, I remember the Police just told us to go in any turnstile and walk round the pitch to the other end, just to get everyone in before the kick off. Hallelujah John Tudor, and on that pitch. In those days the draw was made for the next round straight after the game, everyone was dead chuffed to get Forest at home but that's another story! Still got home to watch the tribute on MOD. Brilliant.

  8. MCFC Fan

    I'm so starved of football that im just searching on YouTube random matches lol. This one came up for WestBrom v Newcastle.

  10. Jazzflute

    Was at the game must have been over 20k from the toon that day, fantastic days they don't make them like that anymore.

  11. jenny talia

    Real men playing on pitches that resemble the moon surface, fans treat like cattle and getting soaked in the rain, bloody brilliant ! Oh, and the joy at throwing the obligatory bog roll when your team scored .

  18. drover110

    this game featured on M.O.T.D and actually had Newcastle singing the Blaydon Races blending into the end theme tune-look at the state of the pitch? molly coddled players today would probably refuse to play. Just goes to show how good some of the players from yesteryear really were. My late father loved the late great Terry Hibbitt- we had some great players back then. NUFC.

  19. MIKLISLE100

    Fantastic game. I went on one of the old "Football Specials" trains. Support was tremendous and was actually featured on MOTD. Supermac was unstoppable at times and it is great to see that goal by "Silver Bullet" John Tudor.

  20. Steven Roper

    I was at this game. The official attendance was over 41,000 of which Newcastle had a 16,000 following. Personally I thought there were many more Newcastle fans there. It was certainly the biggest away following I've seen at the Albion in the fifty years I've supported them.

  21. roy ashman

    remember this game, as a west brom fan walking to the ground llloooaaaddddsss of newcastle fans there, Tudour & Mac ripped us apart that day….

  22. Straker1923

    Josh, my mate 'Geordie' Fred Watson, whom played under Bill Shankley at Carlisle United in the early 1960s,as goalkeeper, was a huge fan of 'Jinking' Jimmy Smith.

  23. Josh Doherty

    Lollololooloolooloolollolloloolollolollolool my mates great uncle is playing in that game is name is Jimmy smith

Los comentarios están cerrados.