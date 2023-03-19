¡Conoce a los fanáticos del Newcastle United que cometieron un error IMPACTANTE!



Hoy visité a los fanáticos de Newcastle en Last Night of Freedom ya que cometieron un error costoso #nufc #newcastle #transfers

Tu tienda especializada de Camisetas de fútbol retro y vintage. Compra Camisetas de fútbol antiguas, replicas auténticas. Moda clásica.

24 comentarios en “¡Conoce a los fanáticos del Newcastle United que cometieron un error IMPACTANTE!

  3. ECFC1992

    Love your videos Adam, didn't really see the relevance in this video though – I'm no youtube expert but I don't think it would be a good idea to move too far away from what has brought you success up to now. Asking a Liverpool fan in a warehouse about who Newcastle should sign probably won't gain followers.

  5. Chunky-D

    Don't them to Africa 😅 that's not q racist comment I just to see kids wearing them, it will drive the player and psg wild 🤣🤣🤣🤣

  10. R4DD3R5 1

    Great company! Fast service and quick delivery when ordering 13 personalised stag do tshirts at last min! 10 out of 10

  11. pedro Stokoe

    Adam if your Going to Interview People your going to need a microphone even if you use a little Fluffy one that you clip on your top like what Eddie uses from Tyneside Life As Im Struggling to hear the people your Interviewing also it look's more Professional

  17. Philip Keers NUFC

    Congratulations on reaching over 30k subscribers Adam the hard work and effort that you put into making content is simply Awesome true legend ⚫⚪

  18. Kyle Harris

    Can ya not scribble a tash on him n say its lucas p lol he should be at the toon now not getting led down the garden path by maddison

  23. Alan Armstrong

    Alreet Adam P I'm not getting married but ya video was good as normal keep them cumin great work nd roll on the weekend for 1st match
    HAWAY THE MAGS

Los comentarios están cerrados.