¡Conoce a los fanáticos del Newcastle United que cometieron un error IMPACTANTE!

Hoy visité a los fanáticos de Newcastle en Last Night of Freedom ya que cometieron un error costoso #nufc #newcastle #transfers
Howay the Toon Army…When the Mags go Marching On On On On On On…Etc Etc Etc…
You walk like a penguin mate
Love your videos Adam, didn't really see the relevance in this video though – I'm no youtube expert but I don't think it would be a good idea to move too far away from what has brought you success up to now. Asking a Liverpool fan in a warehouse about who Newcastle should sign probably won't gain followers.
Donatemate
Don't them to Africa 😅 that's not q racist comment I just to see kids wearing them, it will drive the player and psg wild 🤣🤣🤣🤣
Is this a #ad or just showing off local business’ for content either way get the bag adam P
sell them to hugo with his big wages at psg
Get the t's re-printed just blank the face and say who's next.
They've probably got Maddison T-shirt's
Great company! Fast service and quick delivery when ordering 13 personalised stag do tshirts at last min! 10 out of 10
Adam if your Going to Interview People your going to need a microphone even if you use a little Fluffy one that you clip on your top like what Eddie uses from Tyneside Life As Im Struggling to hear the people your Interviewing also it look's more Professional
Ekitike sitting on the bench
Such a strong scouse accent on that plastic Liverpool “fan”….
Saw you walking down the street mate mam wouldn’t stop but I hope all is well
Binks could never
Long Neckitike
Congratulations on reaching over 30k subscribers Adam the hard work and effort that you put into making content is simply Awesome true legend ⚫⚪
Can ya not scribble a tash on him n say its lucas p lol he should be at the toon now not getting led down the garden path by maddison
Dont count your chickens before they hatch
When we meet psg in ucl playoffs we can burn those in front of stadium 😄😄😄
Think of how many guys you could make for bonfire night
Hugo Ekitike t-shirt giveaway for your subscribers? 😂
Alreet Adam P I'm not getting married but ya video was good as normal keep them cumin great work nd roll on the weekend for 1st match
HAWAY THE MAGS
Get in I made the first comment! Well in Adam brilliant content keep up the good work