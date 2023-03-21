ESPECTÁCULO DE TRANSFERENCIA DE NEWCASTLE UNITED

La ventana de transferencia ahora se ha abierto oficialmente y la emoción ha aumentado entre la base de fanáticos en cuanto a quién será el próximo jugador en cruzar la puerta después de la firma permanente de Matt Targett a principios de semana. Únase a Paul, Alex, Billy y Danielle mientras analizan algunos nombres más relacionados con el club, así como el nombramiento de Dan Ashworth.
WOW I've missed loads after being in hospital with a heart attack, I got my mug too its great
Great show as always TTR team keep up the good work👍
Ps I do hope that NUFC come to Australia! I will snap up tickets with the quickness.
SVEN BOTMAN UPDATE.
He is in the Wallsend Buffs Club as we speak. He says he'll sign as soon as he's played the last bingo.
Hiya Burnie,It sounds like a farce with these Castore shirts, when I was in Sports Direct (Workington Branch) before the lad who was on the counter said "Mike Ashley dosent own Sports Direct anymore, Mike Ashley, still has Shares in Sports Direct" so Burnie would you please clarify that fact,this is Choppy in Whitehaven, Cumbria, England
Newcastle.Rare bunch.
Hope that ekitike deal falls through do not rate him. Never mind the future first and foremost we need cover/competition for Wilson. So someone already good.
Cisse made a song and dance about shirt sponsorship that went against his beliefs…and then was spotted in a casino. He never brought the matter up again after that lol
I commented yesterday on three shirts in three seasons I didn’t put my point very well we’ve had a new shirt every year since 2010 what I was trying to say is when you’re buying three shirts a year it’s very expensive
Guys wish u were putting more content out.Am Currently dealing with end of life with pancreas cancer and you Paul always keep me going. Can you pls send me a link so I can buy your stuff to make me feel proud to be your supporter and nufc supporter.And hey when sitting outside of freeman in your kit pls will see.Hope u are well Paul.proud of u and your site.
Think the home shirt is the best shirt we've had in the last 5 years. Sign me up. It is interesting that the away/third strips have not been released yet. Cheers, team…
here is my take on the shirts, i think Castore has been told by the club not to go ahead with printing anything right now, they were trying to somehow close the fun88 deal to bring in the Saudi sponsor but they couldn't get it done, only yesterday on Sky Sports paper talk they said Newcastle trying to get new sponsor in and ditch the current one, very strange how Targett wasn't holding the new one
Saudi Mags 🚀
As Everton have found out that throwing money at it does not work so go Villa have been warned…
Good to see the Golfers getting the sport washing grief, excellent 👌 work
Billys quips are outrageous 😂🤣😅 lucky Paul's sharp enough to react just as comedically
Magic carpet bit had me creased 😆 🖤🤍🖤🤍🖤🤍
Regarding the sponsor, worth thinking that in a year we will have finished higher in the league and will be a better sponsorship prospect. As such the sponsorship value will likely be higher.
Great show as always team!! Paul – when you’ve got a sec, check your email! Need your postal addy so I can send you those shirts for a giveaway (if you are keen of course!) lots of love from down under.
Let the transfers begin!!!! Buzzin we got Matty T over the line – he seems like such a genuine lad.
Andy Murray's involvement with Castore explains a lot. Clearly it is all a racquet (Boom Boom again)
This week we had Mayweather fly into Cayman. Knew it was him cos it said MAYWEATHER all along the side.
Apparently MASSIVE BELL END wouldn't fit.
Paul, do the mugs come in Sports Direct size? 🤣🤣🤣
Didn't we once sell Toney for £680,000?
Ignore that comment about transfers taking forever, from that Norwegian bloke. He is obviously a Troll (Gerrit? Norway. Troll. Boom Boom)
Could our wonder kid Anderson make impact next season if we gave him a chance? I would like to see him brought on as a AM as a substitute in matches when our strikers are tired…l feel he could make the step up as a impact sub and this would boost his development? We have some really under rated players at our club ..simp,y as they played like cabbage patch kids…Bruce yes thats directed at you. Like jolinton l wonder who else howe and his team can wave a magic wand over….almeron maybe becomes a 40 mi.lion player next season haha…Worth a pound bet that!
Oh My God……love the intro. Pro job and smashed it out of St James’ Park. Serious talent in that department and I know what I’m talking about. I was director of a production company for 10 years. Keep it up. This channel is hitting a mark and beginning to set a standard. You’re at the very start of a brand new rollercoaster that is NUFC. They too will lead the way. Keep evolving and I wish you the very best of luck……Howay The Lads….
love the stat mans rant at the end…the reason we didnt have different departments talk to each other is because charnley can't do it all. come on, we know nufc were ran into the ground.
Big signing coming soon will blow the premiership apart
Great show 👏 👍
Have you watched Eddie's video on Pilgrim Street? Exciting stuff.
Sooo I watch all the nufc channels came to this one fairly late ( about 3 months ago) and its probably my favourite. Superb analysis good fun and always reliable for a "deep dive", into issues or developments at the toon with a sensible and research based approach. Bravo ladies and gents 🙂