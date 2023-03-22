MANCHESTER UNITED vs NEWCASTLE TRANSMISIÓN EN VIVO Mira junto con Mark Goldbridge

Consigue tu paquete Sneak Energy Starter aquí o explora todos sus productos aquí. No olvides usar el código de creador SNEAKBRIDGE al finalizar la compra para apoyar el canal. #ad #Sneak Descarga la aplicación OneFootball aquí: #Ad Manchester United vs Newcastle United ¡Mira en vivo junto con Mark Goldbridge en la final de la Copa Carabao! Obtenga las últimas noticias de transferencia de Man Utd en The United Stand. 🔔 Clasificaciones de jugadores aquí The United Stand Shopify 👉 Un socio de estadísticas de fútbol: descargue la aplicación OneFootball aquí: 🚨VISITE NUESTRO SITIO WEB 🚨Para conocer las últimas noticias de United y contenido de TUS: ⏰ The United Stand Content TIMELINE es la mejor manera de encontrar todas nuestras novedades contenido rápidamente! 📰 ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS ESCRITAS 🎥 SIGUE NUESTRO TIKTOK 📲 SIGUE NUESTRO TWITTER 📸 SIGUE NUESTRO INSTAGRAM ✅ MEMBRESÍA DE The United Stand 📧Comuníquese con The United Stand = soccerboxtv@gmail.com 📧ENVÍOS DEL ESCRITOR = unitedstandwebsite@gmail.com Direcciones: Jamie o Adam Vea el United COMPLETO Stand Kit Gama HAGA CLIC AQUÍ EXCLUSIVO NUEVO PODCAST ITUNES Spotify Google Podcast CastBox Radio Público El United Stand es el canal de fans independiente más grande del Manchester United. Hecho para los fanáticos del Manchester United por los fanáticos del Manchester United, el United Stand le brinda las últimas noticias de transferencias del Manchester United, resúmenes, reseñas de goles y mucho más. Entonces, si MUFC significa todo para ti, participa y suscríbete a The United Stand 👉 #ManchesterUnited #MUFC #Ad
En la tienda online de Camisetas de fútbol tenemos todas las camisetas de tus equipos y selecciones favoritas en tallas para adulto y niño.
1:40:19 honestly, your voice is the most annoying thing on this earth
Manchester is Blue 💙💙
C'mon City
p8i59k
where do you watch your matches live
Newcastle is just a mid team, they are not good enough
the passion of this man is incredible, love it
WE DID IT LADS
Lesss gooo yaniteddd
I'm sad now
Lol couldn't even be bothered to attend. StealingAlivingBrodge
Plastic trophy, plastic club, plastic fans
Waw
3:16:44 DONT TOUCH HIMM 😂😂
Ant and dec, Cheryl Cole, Newcastle ale lmaoooo aghahaha
Ronny leaving was a big part of it though, Eric is brilliant of course but he identified the issues and removed them, Maguire and lazy Ron, then coached the rest of the lesser Egos into a cohersive team.
w prediction in first 10 second of the live marky. YES that is exactly what i came back for.
Am fifteen years this is the first trophy 🏆 I have watched clearly
Ant and Dec FC better than the win tonight 😂😂😂😂😂
Goldbridge you are class.. u deserve this!!!
Why is everyone kissing AWB's ass now?
Naive glazer out fans are the same ones who wanted sir Alex gone in the early 2000s. Great decision makers here
All this glazer out rubbish! Too many fans who don’t understand how it works. If you want the example of a new owner running the club into the ground then look at Chelsea
We get a new noisy rival
It was pure classimero get in boys it's been a long time since we've held a cup 😎
Mark I reckon the glazers will stay unfortunately like I said before I hoped you was right and I am wrong. But they are like shits that won't flush!
Not a real cup but I was supporting you anyway, Newcastle didn't deserve it.
🩸Pope would have saved both goals.😒
Time stamp of the trophy lift?
Proud of this team!
YouTube showd the score right away 🤬😂…. but still watching this back after work 👍👍. No utd without the stand🙌
6yrs Wait is over…EtH is a genius. Great team effort. What a player Casemiro!!!! Glory Glory ManUtd.
Maguire lifted a trophy before Kane did.
🇶🇦🇶🇦🇶🇦🇶🇦🇶🇦🇶🇦
Don’t think the players recognised Avram. would be funny if they genuinely ignored him though 🤣
Ten hag cooking. Bruno should have lifted trophy on his own. I love ETH
GLAZERS OUT