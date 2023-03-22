Newcastle United 0 Crystal Palace 0 (3-2 en los penaltis) | Resumen de la Copa Carabao



Lo más destacado de la victoria en la tanda de penaltis del Newcastle United sobre el Crystal Palace en St. James' Park.

  2. Baron Von Greenback

    Those were some of the worst set of penalties that I've ever seen from Premier Leauge players. My granny would have saved those.

  7. filho do sapo

    Palace as usual was playing for a draw, a very conservative team barely goes forward. slow backwards unnecessary passes, they spend most of the time (80 per cent) playing on their half. It reminds me of the first 2 years of Arteta's football style

  10. ASLE Andere

    So I have theory. Nick Pope – England World Cup squad. Saved THREE penalties out of five. Perhaps we will be deployed by Gareth Southgate in exactly the same manner as a former Newcastle goalie was …. Tim Krul.? Remember his substitution by Van Gaal for Holland before the penalty phase?

  14. 🏀أجمل العوالم... الرياضة🏈

    Newcastle United this year is surreal, special and amazing, every player in playing huge part, Eddie Howe transform this team to a BEAST 😍😍

  20. Bradley Wynne

    Wow Newcastle wasted so many chances but what a goal that would have been from Jonjo shelvey had that long chip attempt gone in.

