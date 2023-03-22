Newcastle United 0 Crystal Palace 0 (3-2 en los penaltis) | Resumen de la Copa Carabao

Lo más destacado de la victoria en la tanda de penaltis del Newcastle United sobre el Crystal Palace en St. James’ Park. Para más información del Newcastle United: Twitter 👉 Facebook 👉 Instagram 👉 TikTok 👉 Sitio web 👉
comprar camisetas futbol spain y selecciones nacionales y todos los clubs para hombre,mujer y niños,Camisetas de fútbol en camisetasfutboleses.com.
Do you go mascot with number 8 is my friend
Those were some of the worst set of penalties that I've ever seen from Premier Leauge players. My granny would have saved those.
Bro got ghast over the Carabao cup.
Pope is so far the best signing of the season vamos Newcastle
⚫⚪
big team is
You have to read about islam
Palace as usual was playing for a draw, a very conservative team barely goes forward. slow backwards unnecessary passes, they spend most of the time (80 per cent) playing on their half. It reminds me of the first 2 years of Arteta's football style
Toon toon black and white army toon toon black and white army
great to see shelvey back
So I have theory. Nick Pope – England World Cup squad. Saved THREE penalties out of five. Perhaps we will be deployed by Gareth Southgate in exactly the same manner as a former Newcastle goalie was …. Tim Krul.? Remember his substitution by Van Gaal for Holland before the penalty phase?
VAMOS NEWCASTLE UN SALUDO DESDE PARAGUAY 🇵🇾🇵🇾🇵🇾 EL MEJOR MIGGY ALMIRON
Adoii lah Bruno, nasib Pope perform👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
Lets go TOONS
Newcastle United this year is surreal, special and amazing, every player in playing huge part, Eddie Howe transform this team to a BEAST 😍😍
Nick Pope 😍
My new Fav in EPL since Eddie Howe. Proud of him. Like him in the side pitch.
Correctly predicted this game as well.. See my video if u dont believe me
👍👍👍🔥🔥🔥🇸🇦🇸🇦🇸🇦
I love Newcastle united
Wow Newcastle wasted so many chances but what a goal that would have been from Jonjo shelvey had that long chip attempt gone in.
It really pisses me off that some carabao cup games weren't televised this week.
Pope for prime minister
Sin miggy de titular no tiene explosión el equipo, se nota la importancia de Almiron
@8:00 the roar clearly audible from Jesmond!
Vamos Newcastle!! ❤
Newcastle have some things to work on.
Second commentator is a bit of a nobhead tbh, always picking a things, not like they arent trying
N. Pope the best
Comon NEWCASTLE 😀😁😄😄😄😄
I went and what a game
Anderson and Burn and Woods should have scored. As should Miggy but we will let him off.