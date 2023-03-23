Newcastle United 1 Everton 0 | Resúmenes de la Premier League EXTENDIDA

Resumen ampliado de la victoria por 1-0 del Newcastle United contra el Everton en St. James’ Park. Para más información del Newcastle United: Twitter 👉 Facebook 👉 Instagram 👉 TikTok 👉 Sitio web 👉
How they play so satisfying to watch
Great result for Newcastle and then another big win tonight! Top 4!
We missed striker like shearer… sign a good finisher, maybe like dzeko if we can get at cheap price.. or maybe like scamacca or abraham…
Outstanding yet again. Could and should have been 6. Miggy on fire and going for goal of the season already! It's October 🤣
That move where Bruno backheels it, then almiron back heels it and Bruno scuffs it just wide would of surely been the best team move/goal since football was invented😯
Unlike other clubs at the top of their form, Newcastle United doesn't get the hype it deserves. This season they are serious contenders for European competition come next season.
Absolutely everything comes down our right
What a show Newcastle put on. Could've been 5 or 6 on another day. Eddie and the team are a pleasure to watch.
I’m tired of Jorginho I need a midfielder like Bruno
Winning here and Tottenham losing 2-0 to Manchester United THAT we drew last weekend makes the spurs game fascinating
I fucking love seeing this club putting on this sort of display in the top league now… been a while but good things ahead. I just hope we keep this core together and watch the growth
The important thing is to be consistent, I believe Tottenham can be beaten!
Whoever the opponent is, beat it!
Love all wor bonny lads, especially Miggy the Flying Paraguayan! 🖤🤍🇵🇾
I see why Arsenal wanted Bruno so bad. Happy to see Almiron thriving, loved him so much Atlanta United. I remember when I used to be teased for supporting Newcastle even through the championship. 🇯🇲🏁🇯🇲
Listen Almiron has been kicking in to Turbo gear the last few matches…U cant knock him he gives 100% effort every match a Proper Professional he pressiures the defenders chases loose balls ands been knocking them in Reminicant of Gazza & Beardsley….Every one was moaning his end products not vgood ect well hes stiil young 25 time to grow and can only get better with the talent round him at the minute confidence is key am happy with the way Eddies managing the team….We are the Geordie the Geordie boot boys and we are Mental & We are mad we are the Loylest football la la la…..NUFC
This game should have been 5-0. Great job boys!
I'm a fan of NUFC because Alan Shearer. But longstaff is worst player than i ever see in my life. 🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷
Newcastle v Everton highlights aka Newcastle United playing football and there was some blue guys sometimes
What happened to this Newcastle 🔥🔥😤
Almiron is better than Grealish
1:43 Murphy can be a big star if his kick is focused on the target goal, don't think about having to go into a corner, etc., especially long-range kicks, just focus on the ball entering the targets goal, it's different if a close-range kick can choose a corner, horizontal etc.
