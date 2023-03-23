Newcastle United es clase: los regalos de ASM a la base de fanáticos: la ‘era’ de Eddie Howe



Charlotte y Alex hablan de la extravagancia del Newcastle United en su superioridad frente al Nottingham Forest y del regreso de Helios a nuestras vidas tras el regalo de ASM a un aficionado que solo quería un selfie. Además, a Lord Eddie Howe, nuestro salvador, se le ha otorgado un nuevo contrato para hacer una nueva era ‘por muy larga que sea’. ¡Gracias a todos y cada uno de nuestros suscriptores! Consulte nuestro Patreon para obtener más contenido de audio exclusivo cada semana. Puedes seguir a True Faith en Facebook, Instagram y Twitter:

Camisetas de fútbol Equipamiento, ropa y calzado deportivo . Compra online ahora con los mejores descuentos.

23 comentarios en “Newcastle United es clase: los regalos de ASM a la base de fanáticos: la ‘era’ de Eddie Howe

  1. TheIncredibleBeard

    Another fun show 🥳

    I really appreciate that yous talk about the club and the game and not just regurgitate Instagram and Twitter posts.

  4. David Layfield

    Always look forward to your broadcasts together, you are natural entertainers… like Shearer & Ginola (you decide who is which!)
    Not sure I’m much clearer about Helios, or Howe’s contract but I do know Newcastle are class! 😁

  9. Matthew Lowery

    Got married at the civic centre on Saturday and walked out to local hero being played before kick off. A nice touch on what was also the best day of my life 🖤🤍

  10. Huw Griffin

    Callum Wilson and Fabian Schar both score very handsome goals at the weekend… but who of the two is the most handsome? How do you think this should be decided?

  13. Luke McKean

    Love the positivity guys! I loved the game too. I was surprised that there was some underwhelmed fans but I put that down to the fact that they’re English 😂 Sorry, couldn’t help myself 🇦🇺

  14. Andrew Toop

    This season is going to be fun… bloody long time since I had that feeling. If Miggy ASM & Joe actually finnish a few of their chances, we are going to score a bagfull.

  19. Carl Thornton

    So glad I wasn't the only one who thought 'Long term? How long is it though really?' Thought I'd missed something. Thanks guys, it felt a bit like King's new clothes

    Not that I'm complaining like…

  20. Paul William

    This watch giving needs to stop, its bollox, he's not Santa's for Christ's sake. Something about it makes me uncomfortable

  23. winnywin

    The longest term for me was always the Autumn Term. It was great that it ended with the Christmas Disco – but boy, did it …drag.

Los comentarios están cerrados.