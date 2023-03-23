Newcastle United es clase: los regalos de ASM a la base de fanáticos: la ‘era’ de Eddie Howe

Charlotte y Alex hablan de la extravagancia del Newcastle United en su superioridad frente al Nottingham Forest y del regreso de Helios a nuestras vidas tras el regalo de ASM a un aficionado que solo quería un selfie. Además, a Lord Eddie Howe, nuestro salvador, se le ha otorgado un nuevo contrato para hacer una nueva era ‘por muy larga que sea’. ¡Gracias a todos y cada uno de nuestros suscriptores! Consulte nuestro Patreon para obtener más contenido de audio exclusivo cada semana. Puedes seguir a True Faith en Facebook, Instagram y Twitter:
Another fun show 🥳
I really appreciate that yous talk about the club and the game and not just regurgitate Instagram and Twitter posts.
🤭 𝐩яⓞ𝓂𝓞Ş𝐦
Nice to have you back for another season guys, HWTL!
Always look forward to your broadcasts together, you are natural entertainers… like Shearer & Ginola (you decide who is which!)
Not sure I’m much clearer about Helios, or Howe’s contract but I do know Newcastle are class! 😁
Love the show guys👌
Even when somethings seem negative …. Keep the faith 🖤🤍#demoted ?? #wereclass 😆👌🏻👌🏻
✋👍👍👍
I hope St Maximin isn't running a crypto ponzi scheme haha
Got married at the civic centre on Saturday and walked out to local hero being played before kick off. A nice touch on what was also the best day of my life 🖤🤍
Callum Wilson and Fabian Schar both score very handsome goals at the weekend… but who of the two is the most handsome? How do you think this should be decided?
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Helios
Playing NFFC was like a game of PES because they had no sponsor and they were shite.
Love the positivity guys! I loved the game too. I was surprised that there was some underwhelmed fans but I put that down to the fact that they’re English 😂 Sorry, couldn’t help myself 🇦🇺
This season is going to be fun… bloody long time since I had that feeling. If Miggy ASM & Joe actually finnish a few of their chances, we are going to score a bagfull.
Love me some Charlotte.
Thanks for the laffs!
She’s so canny
Hoping Mr and Mrs Shelvey are OK at the moment ❤️
So glad I wasn't the only one who thought 'Long term? How long is it though really?' Thought I'd missed something. Thanks guys, it felt a bit like King's new clothes
Not that I'm complaining like…
This watch giving needs to stop, its bollox, he's not Santa's for Christ's sake. Something about it makes me uncomfortable
Hi Charlotte 🤪
A whole era of the MAD DOG! LFG!
The longest term for me was always the Autumn Term. It was great that it ended with the Christmas Disco – but boy, did it …drag.