Southampton 1 Newcastle United 4 | Resúmenes de la Premier League EXTENDIDA

Soton’s goalkeeper it’s shit.
Almiron i like to mancester united 🙏🙏
The commentator's laugh just as bruno's goal went in is so satisfying…
Newcastle are too strong for Southampton.their spirit and motivation are extremely high at the moment.with such performance top four is theirs to concede.
Back to old memories 😃
All the goals are go into the right net
The Ref had the best views of Newcastle curlers 💯
Newcastle is like black horse today. Good performance this season 👏👆
Goals process is ozemmmm….
love newcastle since sissoko and cisse era, now they're PL big threat! amazing
I love Newcastle United.I hope they can go on and on and for the fans and for the city and keep Bobby Robson dreams alive for this football club.
Magnificent.
the terror newcastle will unleash when St. Maximin returns
Been watching Eddie Howe since his Bournemouth days, and this man is really brilliant. Can’t wait to see him in a top tier club soon.
Batman kozak jeśli chodzi o karierę w FIFA
Iam next Newcastle fun
longstaff with a little more coaching a little more experience and a certain amount of the old rub of the green and he could be phenomenal
What a fucking pass from Trippier though.
NOW A FAN OF NEWCASTLE😅
Keep going don't let ManChudath get top 4 🙏🏽🙏🏽
Godd game newscastle .. i am from Indonesia 🇲🇨
This season Newcastle fight for title and top 4 really great to see 😊😊😊
Trippier is different gravy that pass was outrageous
NU : Nahdatul Ulama 🙏