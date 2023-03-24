Al Hilal 0 Newcastle United 5 | Lo más destacado de la Copa de la temporada de Diriyah



Lo mejor de la acción de la victoria del Newcastle United por 5-0 en la Diriyah Season Cup sobre el Al Hilal. Los Magpies han pasado un tiempo en Riyadh preparándose para la reanudación de la temporada de la Premier League después de la Copa del Mundo. Para más información del Newcastle United: Twitter 👉 Facebook 👉 Instagram 👉 TikTok 👉 Sitio web 👉

Echa un vistazo a nuestra variedad de Camisetas de fútbol. Camisetas de entreno y partido de clubes nacionales y selecciones internacionales.

48 comentarios en “Al Hilal 0 Newcastle United 5 | Lo más destacado de la Copa de la temporada de Diriyah

  4. L

    When i see nufc in this jersey , i can imagine nufc 2 : 1 Argentina in world cup group match ! The only team who can beat Argentina !

  9. DáithíRe

    Galway United fan here, just wanted to say how happy I am to see Alex Murphy breaking through to the first team. If you didn't already know (which is likely) Galway United is a football club that plays in the second division of Irish football. How and why the richest club in the world decided to buy a 17 year old from the second division of a country which is known for extremely weak teams and quality (although as someone who has viewed several Galway United matches in person I disagree) and even though it can sometimes be sad when homegrown talent moves away from your club, it's still nice knowing that the 90K euros Newcastle paid for him is going to help the club greatly. All the best to Alex Murphy, I'm so glad I was able to see him play in person

  11. سنيكرز

    فريق الحكام المحلي جائع فضحنا امام اوروبا
    يجب ان يمنع من اللعب وديا مع الاندية الاوروبية
    بالقوة تبونه يلعب معاهم لكن نتنمى ان تستمر هذه النتائج بامر الله

  25. ReTHAIred in Asia

    I would really love to know just how much the local Saudis really are going to support the toon when we are home. Are we really going to be the locals foreign team of choice?

  26. Burnaard NUFC

    I took the piss out of Spurs when they were celebrating winning the Haribo Cup a few years back. I must admit though, I'm pretty happy we've won whatever this trophy is 😂 Onwards and upwards 💪

  29. Михаил Семенов

    Ньюкасл на высоте, хоть и соперник слабый,но всё равно молодецы!!!!!

  33. Ryan Markey

    Great to see Alex Murphy getting a chance. Newcastle have a great player on they’re hands, Doing Galway proud 🇱🇻🇱🇻

  44. Anthony ANTACID

    This is just all pure class from the lads fullstop.the younger players got to shine so hey 5-0 in a tuff climate.🏴🏳️🏴🏳️🐜

  46. Mark Twivey

    The team training was great to see the lads working hard and above all having a laugh and that pays dividends on the pitch, as we are United and to see the under 21’s play is awesome as they are the future 😮.

Los comentarios están cerrados.