Al Hilal 0 Newcastle United 5 | Lo más destacado de la Copa de la temporada de Diriyah

Lo mejor de la acción de la victoria del Newcastle United por 5-0 en la Diriyah Season Cup sobre el Al Hilal. Los Magpies han pasado un tiempo en Riyadh preparándose para la reanudación de la temporada de la Premier League después de la Copa del Mundo.
Literally, we have 1 cup already in cabinet after many decades! Tears in our eyes 😀 😀
Al Hilal calon club Ronaldo?
12 players have not played for AlHilal FC. Otherwise it will be vice versa.
When i see nufc in this jersey , i can imagine nufc 2 : 1 Argentina in world cup group match ! The only team who can beat Argentina !
Is there a reason the crowd was so small?
nice friendly game
Joelinton is very good.
ALMIRON CARAJO VAMOS TODAVIA
Galway United fan here, just wanted to say how happy I am to see Alex Murphy breaking through to the first team. If you didn't already know (which is likely) Galway United is a football club that plays in the second division of Irish football. How and why the richest club in the world decided to buy a 17 year old from the second division of a country which is known for extremely weak teams and quality (although as someone who has viewed several Galway United matches in person I disagree) and even though it can sometimes be sad when homegrown talent moves away from your club, it's still nice knowing that the 90K euros Newcastle paid for him is going to help the club greatly. All the best to Alex Murphy, I'm so glad I was able to see him play in person
BOMB! MADDISON MAY COME FOR €60 MILLION
فريق الحكام المحلي جائع فضحنا امام اوروبا
يجب ان يمنع من اللعب وديا مع الاندية الاوروبية
بالقوة تبونه يلعب معاهم لكن نتنمى ان تستمر هذه النتائج بامر الله
شوف الهطفان
Newcastle,😁☺️☺️👏👏😁
Well done loris ynwa.
Takkan Melayu Hilang Di Dunia. Kata Laksamana Hang Tuah Kepada Pahlawan Melaka
Welcome back Karius…good see you again
Good to see Karius getting some playing time and being confident in goal, the comeback
You didn't show the presentation? Why not, it was great!
Yes yes yes, let's get carried away, Toon Toon black and white army.
Hate that away kit me looks awful i think that green
Karius getting back to be the Keeper he was. Good to see.
장현수를 여기서보니 반갑네 ㅋㅋ
Congrats team💪💪💪
Almiron the best player
I would really love to know just how much the local Saudis really are going to support the toon when we are home. Are we really going to be the locals foreign team of choice?
I took the piss out of Spurs when they were celebrating winning the Haribo Cup a few years back. I must admit though, I'm pretty happy we've won whatever this trophy is 😂 Onwards and upwards 💪
Arw Ali Halal a proper team?
Al Hilal are non league standard. Probably as bad as Hereford.
Ньюкасл на высоте, хоть и соперник слабый,но всё равно молодецы!!!!!
Miggy's finishing is top drawer.
Newcastle in there Saudi kit
Newcastle united 👍👍👍👍😍😍😍😍
Great to see Alex Murphy getting a chance. Newcastle have a great player on they’re hands, Doing Galway proud 🇱🇻🇱🇻
이강인 영입해줘요~^-^
The 3 youngsters hugging after the the last goal make me excited for the future
Why I can't look this match in UAE 🙁
Anderson should of been put out on loan for 1 more season
Cringe worthy commentating
Lovely to see so many young-un in the team. The future.
Rather have Stephenson playing than Wood.
Feliz de ver de nuevo a karius
Very happy to see Karias making great confident saves – hope he gets more time
Good performance Miggy ❤
This is just all pure class from the lads fullstop.the younger players got to shine so hey 5-0 in a tuff climate.🏴🏳️🏴🏳️🐜
People say Newcastle had the best fans in England , wonder how true that is…
The team training was great to see the lads working hard and above all having a laugh and that pays dividends on the pitch, as we are United and to see the under 21’s play is awesome as they are the future 😮.
Happy for Karius. Next time @Newcastle show the celebrations and lifting of the trophy too.
Great Job Karius 🔥🔥🇩🇪