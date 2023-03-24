ENORMES ACTUALIZACIONES* ¡NOTICIAS DE TRANSFERENCIA DE JAMES MADDISON A NEWCASTLE UNITED!!!!!

Leicester City está interesado en fichar a Martin Dubravka mientras continúa la saga de transferencia de James Maddison #nufc #newcastle #transfers
Maddison is good but lucas p is CL proven cheaper then maddison n would be mint joining up with Bruno no brainer for me . Sign a striker with the rest of the money n give miggy a chance on the right
Can anyone get Nufc/Crystal Palace tickets? Or tickets for Bournemouth last game of September . Many thanks
Paqueta
we need a striker!! if we need pay 5 mill more then do it… its not going to bankrupt us and make diffetence of finishing a few places higher in league
The signings
Use Dubravka as part of deal. We need Maddison asap. We can get a NO2 keeper next window. Pope is reliable.
2nd half of last season was immense, the current squad is good enough for a top half top 10 finish easily. I would like to see a striker in before window ends but we have many that contribute goals from outside that position. Good season ahead HWTL 🖤🤍
Both of them are good but i like a striker now
I’ve heard that Leicester still owe us money for Perez, maybe we could say write that off to include that in a deal. I agree, we need a player like Maddison and definitely a forward.
I would have paquetta over Maddison. But I think the striker issue we should get solved quickly. If callum Wilson gets injured then we have to count on the donkey chris wood I just feel like this might happen but hopefully not 🤔🙏🐴
We need a petition for Lucas Paqueta to come !
Kornae heading to west ham
If they want 60 for Madison then we should set a 20 million price for Martin
We've wasted a lot of money over the past 8 months. Burn, Wood and Targett for £53m. Could've signed much better players for a lot cheaper. For example, could have got Tagliafico, Plea and Niakhate for £20m. Signing Cornet at £17.5m is a no brainer. He would want to sign for us too.
would prefer us to go for Conor Gallagher.
But if not him i would give Elliot Anderson a run of games rather han buy Paqueta or Maddison instead bring in a Winger and a Striker
If Lucas p is what makes our playmaker who he wants to be then Bruno go for the best EPL midi of the year come 22/23
Paqueta is the better player imo and can be used in multiple positions but maddison is premier league proven would like werner and cornet as well
He's not comeing
YOU want him most of us dont we want paqueta ….
Paqueta
They can keep Madison not wanting to loose martin as no 1 to get a player !!!
I still think dubravka is no1 due to performance in the friendlys id personally prefer him to be in goal as number 1 if I’m honest
Won’t get Maddison or Paqueta , move on