¿Merece el Newcastle United el estatus de favorito frente al Liverpool? | Charla de fútbol profesional | nbc deportes

Joe Prince-Wright, Nick Mendola y Andy Edwards comparten lo que esperan cuando el Liverpool se enfrente al Newcastle en St. James’ Park. #NBCSports #PremierLeague #Newcastle #Liverpool » Suscríbase a NBC Sports: » Vea deportes en vivo en NBCSports.com: » Obtenga más noticias de la Premier League en NBC Sports: ¿Quiere más Premier League? Eche un vistazo a Peacock Premium: NBC Sports Group atiende a los fanáticos de los deportes las 24 horas del día, los 7 días de la semana, con eventos en vivo de primer nivel, programas de estudio perspicaces y una programación original convincente. NBC Sports es un líder establecido en el panorama de los medios deportivos con una colección incomparable de propiedades deportivas que incluyen los Juegos Olímpicos, la NFL, la Premier League, NASCAR, el PGA TOUR, el Derby de Kentucky, el Tour de Francia, el Abierto de Francia, IndyCar y muchos más. ¡Suscríbete a nuestro canal para conocer las últimas noticias y resúmenes deportivos! La Premier League de NBC Sports Group se lanzó en 2013 con su mayor y más amplio compromiso de programación hasta la fecha en los Estados Unidos. Con cobertura multiplataforma en vivo de los 380 juegos, análisis de los mejores talentos de su clase y una amplia cobertura circundante durante toda la semana, NBC Sports Group se ha convertido en el destino final para los fanáticos nuevos y existentes de la Premier League. La Premier League mantiene un alcance sólido y constante en los productos de transmisión en vivo de NBC, USA Network, CNBC y NBC Sports Group, liderados por las estrellas más importantes y los equipos más prestigiosos del mundo. Visite NBC Sports: encuentre NBC Sports en Facebook: siga NBC Sports en Twitter: siga NBC Sports en Instagram: ¿Newcastle United merece el estatus de favorito contra Liverpool? | Charla de fútbol profesional | nbc deportes
Camisetas de fútbol , NBA y NFL baratas de la mejor calidad y de los mejores equipos y selecciones del mundo de Hombre,Mujer y Niños.
Can't take Americans pronunciations….."Pray-Meer" (premier)
"As a neutral…"
Liverpool getting smashed
Liverpool vs Newcastle is a classic … love Liverpool fans always showed class towards Newcastle 👏 👍
Newcastle United Is Going To Do A Manchester City…
…But Only Better…And For The Next 40 Years Boys And Germs…
I support Newcastle, I was very unimpressed with Liverpool in August at Anfield, they realised Newcastle were coming for their dinner. I suspect that Newcastle will lose this one, hoping for another draw. Newcastle are lacking ooomph upfront, can not dispatch teams we should be beating 1,2, or even 3-0. Klopp should have stepped down, he completed his mission, he has been superb and added big personality to the competition but it is over.
Currently Newcastle have a massive Bruno shaped hole in their mid field. I expect this to be close. However Isak does owe the scouse losers a comeuppance.
Liverpool’s defense is already unlocked, Newcastle doesn’t have to have someone to unlock it. Liverpool isn’t parking the bus. Do you even watch football? Liverpool has a scoring problem as well.
Liverpool on reputation of seasons past? GTFO
Second time tuning in to these guys🔥 and this now my go to podcast for EPL. DANKO NBC
Get two other Americans that actually know ball. These guys are putting us to shame smh
New resurgence? Beating a very poor Everton team? One match does not a resurgence make.
very fair analysis
no
450th haha
liverpool are gonna batter them
Given the fact that Liverpool have been horrendous in away fixtures I'd say Newcastle are the favorites
Um… Yes of course Newcastle are favorites. Next question please