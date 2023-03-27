CAMPEONES DE LA LIGA PREMIER!?! 🏴 SofaScore



CAMPEONES DE LA LIGA PREMIER!?! 🏴 SofaScore – Dale me gusta y suscríbete para más videos! – ¡Obtenga Epidemic Sound para obtener la mejor música libre de derechos de autor! El código de descuento es: DMCA60

Camisetas de fútbol Equipamiento, ropa y calzado deportivo . Compra online ahora con los mejores descuentos.

32 comentarios en “CAMPEONES DE LA LIGA PREMIER!?! 🏴 SofaScore

  3. Jack Sutton

    Hey man, hope your well! I love watching your Newcastle United FIFA videos. Very entertaining and addictive. What console do you play on?

    Howay the lads! ⚽️⚫️⚪️⚫️⚪️

  20. Josh 19 07 01

    You may aswell change Saint Maximins position from LM to LW seeing as you're already playing him in LW he may get a overall bonus aswell.

  27. The 92 Vlogs

    Btw, he definitely has already recorded the next episode where he wins the title as that photo in the thumbnail has to be the next game

  28. Jxmmy

    Joelinton would've won the league 2 weeks ago. I'm 50 episodes into my own youth academy career mode on my channel. So pls stop by and tell me what you think.

  30. Zaryo Bertaux

    Make Saint Maxium the captain cause he is the original newcastle player for hole season and lift the ucl and prem title with Maxium pls

  31. Adal Mumtaz

    Did anyone else notice he changed the sliders in the Leicester game. Defenders so wide running slower, schmicel standing still in goal 😂

Los comentarios están cerrados.