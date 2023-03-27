Los planes TRANSFER de verano del Newcastle, el MELTDOWN de Conte, la CALIDAD de Isak y el LIDERAZGO de Trippier

Nuestro escritor jefe de NUFC, Lee Ryder, se sentó y respondió algunas preguntas clave sobre Newcastle United cuando comienza la pausa internacional. *** SITIO WEB:👉 FACEBOOK: 👉 TWITTER: 👉 INSTAGRAM:👉 PODCAST:👉
comprar camisetas futbol spain y selecciones nacionales y todos los clubs para hombre,mujer y niños,Camisetas de fútbol en camisetasfutboleses.com.
Lee these mctominay links need to go away hes absolutley shocking. can't see what he adds to the squad at all and no wonder man united have turned a corner not having him near the team