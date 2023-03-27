Newcastle United vs Liverpool – La visión desde la oposición

El Newcastle United se enfrenta al Liverpool el sábado. Andrew Musgrove se une a James Martin de The Liverpool Echo para obtener información sobre los Rojos.
Throwing in the comment regarding net spend of Liverpool only serves to highlight how much a better position they are in regarding FFP and the abysmal ownership of Newcastle prior to the take over.. Newcastle could not sell to improve net spend because of the squad debilitated by the Ashley years.. yet Eddie Howe has transformed the players at his disposal and supplemented them by excellent, well considered purchases within the FFP remit…