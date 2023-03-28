CÁMARA DE PARTIDO 🎥 Southampton 1 Newcastle United 4 | Lo más destacado de la Premier League



Nuestro ángulo único de la victoria del domingo por 4-1 sobre Southampton en el St Mary’s Stadium

40 comentarios en “CÁMARA DE PARTIDO 🎥 Southampton 1 Newcastle United 4 | Lo más destacado de la Premier League

  2. Ian Eckert

  3. Ken Adams

    These videos get better and better every match!
    Anyone see Willock getting hit in the eye from Burn when celebrating the first goal, the guy is a mountain 😂

  11. nufc sufferer

    Every comment is the same. I cant believe how far weve come. Its an absolute joy to watch Newcastle play at the minute. Who'd of thunk it 18 months ago. Its wild man and I'm loving it!!!! Howay the lads

  18. Legendary Monkey

    Absolute class. The fans singing at the end and the players and staff applauding them had me welling up. Nice touch from the lads giving their shirts to the fans. What a time to be a Newcastle supporter.

  29. FFA Vieira

    Bruno did not play in 3 games: Wolves(1-1); Liverpool(1-2) and Crystal Pakace(0-0). With the full team, Newcastle has 7 wins, 4 draws and no defeats.

  32. Zothanpuia Pachuau

    I don't know how Eddie Howe honestly change the whole attacking system while preventing the defense line, yea I hope he will stay long enough, if he brings them up to a champions League level surely he will be there, see now how he interacts with the fans and the crowd, the supporters of NUFC….

  34. Jade Rabbit

    Love seeing botman rage when he concedes a goal 😭and Bruno take a personal offence to it and go score at the other end straight away again 😭Fucking love this club!!!!!🖤🤍🖤🤍

Los comentarios están cerrados.