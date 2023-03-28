CÁMARA DE PARTIDO 🎥 Southampton 1 Newcastle United 4 | Lo más destacado de la Premier League

Nuestro ángulo único de la victoria del domingo por 4-1 sobre Southampton en el St Mary’s Stadium
These videos get better and better every match!
Anyone see Willock getting hit in the eye from Burn when celebrating the first goal, the guy is a mountain 😂
llove Newcastle❤
Alhamdulillah,, great team ⚫⚪
This team was bought from Saudi taxes, this is unfortunate
ternyata gak sebagus pas ntn d tv ya..burik bgt kameranya
ALMIRON IS A KING!
E-I-E-I-O
Every comment is the same. I cant believe how far weve come. Its an absolute joy to watch Newcastle play at the minute. Who'd of thunk it 18 months ago. Its wild man and I'm loving it!!!! Howay the lads
That kneeslide by joe willock >>>
Can I pay to watch live games from overseas?
Fuerza Newcastle fuerza Almirón!!!🇵🇾🤍🖤🤍🖤👏👏👏
Keren 😘😘😘
Bet kitman was livid
4 great goals, keep it going fellas
Absolute class. The fans singing at the end and the players and staff applauding them had me welling up. Nice touch from the lads giving their shirts to the fans. What a time to be a Newcastle supporter.
🇸🇦⚔️🖤🤍
always looking forward to match cams. so much more passion and emotions.
🖤🤍
Fkn legends Toon Army
How many players wish they could be "Playing like Almiron…" now? I know of at least one
We need st james park upgrade
These are so good
I love a Joe Willock shoulder barge. He's class at making players bounce off him.
Unbelievable times. We've always wanted a team that tries, now we have one and more.
Almiron it, s amazing in the world goes to big clob
Bruno did not play in 3 games: Wolves(1-1); Liverpool(1-2) and Crystal Pakace(0-0). With the full team, Newcastle has 7 wins, 4 draws and no defeats.
50fps! Wonderful ❤
Really COOL to see the highlights from a different angle 💯🖤🤍
I don't know how Eddie Howe honestly change the whole attacking system while preventing the defense line, yea I hope he will stay long enough, if he brings them up to a champions League level surely he will be there, see now how he interacts with the fans and the crowd, the supporters of NUFC….
Next level knee slide from Willock.
Love seeing botman rage when he concedes a goal 😭and Bruno take a personal offence to it and go score at the other end straight away again 😭Fucking love this club!!!!!🖤🤍🖤🤍
Is the chant 'In the middle of our goal Nick Pope'?
Great footage . . .Newcastle brought the storm and sent the Saints marching out.
Newcastle, i love you! 🖤🤍
The team has become very strong and invincible 🇸🇦😍🇸🇦
Newcastle back on top
Camera for Almirons goal was a bit non-existent 😂