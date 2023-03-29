Echa un vistazo a nuestra variedad de Camisetas de fútbol. Camisetas de entreno y partido de clubes nacionales y selecciones internacionales.
Echa un vistazo a nuestra variedad de Camisetas de fútbol. Camisetas de entreno y partido de clubes nacionales y selecciones internacionales.
Subscribe my channel for more updates!
An honest assessment of the game as he saw it, great manager and comes over as a good man. If Newcastle can produce that sort of intensity and play I'll be a happy man. HWTL.
1-3 down to 3-3, this is why he's the best manager in the world
Foden should start passing to haaland 💙
Foden is jealous that Haaland is here to take over and he feel threatened, it’s better we use Mahrez and Grealish not him anymore please, he is very childish and think maybe he deserve a golden boot in the squad, we have do many talented players than him 😭
Poor performance by city in the first half. City may be a great team but the players are mostly average
What a game
And as always in the comments section,blasting each other and the players with criticism,Surely not what God created us for
Those inverted fullbacks killed us on defense
wait till they play against fulham
We've learnt that Foden does not like Haaland
Cracking game of football that
Cracking game of football that
He's tired
His interviews are like that of a politician always trying to block off most of the questions
How did Doden even get nominated for the Ballon d'Or?? Complete stupidity. Even Nunez, Diaz etc
I am feeling so good to see Pep panicking! His voice can hardly be heard. 🤣
Make sure that u get 6 points frm each of these big football teams: Chelsea, Liverpool, Arsenal, Tottenham, Arsenal, Man United
Maximum almost killed kyle walker today
Chequebook manager not happy
Wow o the hatred people show against Pwp is a immense, regardless of how his teams plays there’s always an excuse to discredit him, people always wait for Guardiola to say something about the opponent so that the media can go and take his words out of context. Newscastle is a good team but counter attack team which is what the manager is well known for. Teams played differently against City usually more defensively and always counter attack when they have the opportunity. I rather watch City lose a game but playing beautiful football and this what people don’t like about Guardiola. The rest of the temas can ply shitty and they will always get praised, but Guardiola will always be a fraud and a lunatic calling him all kinds of names. Envy is really thriving in the Premier that can’t stand the fact seeing a team as City rather they want to worship teams like Tottenham and Liverpool controlling and saying anything about other teams, they will never be criticized. Imagine if Guardiola comments on someone’s else’s team about anything poor guy would be crucified. Klopp can comment on topics such financial situations of other teams and people will say wow what a point without having no fucking clue of the situation but then again the English media is at the mercy of his balls and whatever comes out of stinky fake denture mouth 👄 a funny. Fuck off and leave City alone fuckers
Hes gutted man, love it🤣🤣🤣
Foden should beanch nxt game
100% Red overturned and 800 technical fouls by the Geordie’s never mentioned by the impartial media when it’s not City
Willcock🤣
Please Bench Foden next game till he learns how to pass
Eddie Howe v Man City
Renowned for Cynical Foul Play
Never Targeted by Refs/VAR
Let Off,Encouraged by Refs/VAR
Not City v Establishment/VAR?😂
Eddie Howe v Man City
Renowned for Cynical Foul Play
Never Targeted by Refs/VAR
Let Off,Encouraged by Refs/VAR
Not City v Establishment/VAR?😂
Pep- deluded!!!
arsenal is living the dream
Not a bar result considering the nature of the game as City went down 1:3;
will definitely bounce back to winning ways.
He's pissed about the draw.
Wow city wow,
That was a red
Newcastle didn't created clear chances before the their first goal???🤣🤭🤭 I watched the whole first half and newcastle were the better side by far
It was a cool game.